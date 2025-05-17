"Oh, what I would do for the crown prince..."

His first trip abroad in his second term: Donald Trump opens his heart in Riyadh - and the Saudis open their wallets in return. Screenshot: YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Donald Trump lined his pockets on his trip to the Middle East, at least according to late-night host Seth Meyers. The White House wants to silence critics of his Middle East policy and his Gaza course.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Late Night with Seth Meyers" accuses Donald Trump of making his first foreign trip to the Middle East just for the money.

The Trump family does good business in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

As a result, Trump now speaks very differently about Qatar and Saudi Arabia than he did during his first term in office.

Anyone who voices criticism of Trump's Middle East policy and his Gaza course in particular can get into big trouble. Show more

Seth Meyers knows that there are "insinuations" that Donald Trump's Middle East trip is all about money. Even among Republicans there is rumbling, as the recorded news report shows: "Welcome to the swamp - now under new leadership", the right-wing "National Review" is quoted as saying.

"How dare you?" Meyers intervenes. "Donald Trump didn't choose Saudi Arabia as his first official trip because his family does billion-dollar business there." And the refuting news clip promptly follows: From minute 2:01, CNN traces what business the presidential family does in the countries they visit.

A Trump Tower is currently being built in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, explains journalist Kaitlan Collins. In Qatar, son Eric has just bought a new beach villa with a golf course - and his father's last stop in the United Arab Emirates is home to the family's latest crypto company: World Liberty Financial.

Musk also benefits

"I'm sorry," Meyers is not sorry at all, "you know from the name alone that World Liberty Financial is an obvious rip-off. It's like selling asteroid insurance to riders." The 51-year-old mimes a Grosi: "You're telling me that they can just fall out of the sky at any time? And all you need is my passport, my birth certificate, my driver's license and online access to the bank?"

Where are the asteroids? Meyers as a simple-minded grandma on the phone. Screenshot: YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

It wasn't just Trump who enriched himself in the Middle East - Elon Musk was also on board to "peddle" his Tesla robots there, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" continues. "Imagine having your own C-3PO or R2-D2," says Musk on the podium of an investment forum in Riyadh.

"Another pretzel this late, sir?" Meyers apparently doesn't want a personal C-3PO: "He's always bugging me about something." Screenshot: YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The clip shows what Trump knows about Qatar's "culture, history and tradition" from minute 4:04: "There are about six ways to pronounce Qatar," says the 78-year-old. "From Katter to Qatar, right?" But he was told he could pronounce it however he wanted.

From "terror financier" to top friend

"Trump doesn't seem to be super-interested in the details of US policy towards these countries as long as there's no money in it for him," says the late-night host. The clip from minute 5:03 also shows Trump snoozing at a reception in Saudi Arabia.

The moment when Trump wakes up in Saudi Arabia and - according to Meyers - asks himself: "Where the hell am I?" Screenshot: YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

But what do these countries get for the money they invest in Trump's family? "Let's take a look at how Trump used to talk about Saudi Arabia and Qatar," says Meyers. In the clip from minute 7:38, Trump accuses the Saudis in 2016 of paying Bill Clinton a lot of money for a speech after which Secretary of State Hillary Clinton nodded to an arms deal.

In 2017, the New Yorker accused Qatar of being a "terrorist financier" - "at a very high level". In 2025, it sounds very different: "We've never had such a strong relationship with Qatar as we do today," says Trump on his trip. "We will protect you."

"Oh, what I would do for the crown prince..."

Earlier in Saudi Arabia, Trump is even more cordial: "The gentleman right in front of me is your greatest representative," he calls out to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. "I like him very much. I like him too much. That's why we give so much, you know? Too much! I like him too much!" And: "Oh, what I would do for the crown prince... "

Trump's expressions of love obviously go straight to the crown prince's heart. In the background on the right, Elon Musk witnesses the modern romance. Screenshot: YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Couldn't these Gulf states ask for something in return, even the conservative broadcaster "Fox News" wonders. "Absolutely not," assures Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. "Because they know Donald Trump and they know that he is only thinking about the interests of the American public."

While Trump is enriching himself abroad, his party is planning cuts to the social budget of 880 million dollars at home over the next ten years: 13.7 million could lose their health insurance by 2034, the report continues.

Anyone who criticizes Trump's Middle East policy gets in trouble

Anyone who criticizes Trump's profits can get into trouble when entering the country, as the example of left-wing YouTuber Hasan Piker shows: Border guards reportedly questioned him for hours about his political views. The 33-year-old was asked to express his opinion on Trump, Israel and Gaza.

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a beacon. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

"This is, of course, just the latest attempt by the Trump regime to stifle criticism of America's complicity in the Gaza war," says Meyers. "They've already sent masked agents to disappear students whose opinions they don't like."

A majority of the population rejects Trump's Gaza course, but criticism of it can even lead to arrest, as the example of Ben Cohen, co-founder of "Ben & Jerry's" at a hearing in Washington shows.

"We will not look away," Cohen later told the press. "We will. We will not be silenced. We will do everything we can to get our government to stop being complicit in starving little children to death." "He's right, and I applaud him for standing up for himself," Meyers ends.