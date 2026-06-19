The cultivation of oil palm, soy, and coconuts has more serious consequences for biodiversity than previously thought. According to a new study by ETH Zurich, the cultivation of oil crops is responsible for 1.5 percent of the global loss of animal and plant species.

An ETH study shows that the cultivation of oil palms, soy, and coconuts is driving species extinction. Since 1995, this effect has intensified by 80 percent, fueled by consumption.

The impact of oil crop cultivation on biodiversity has increased dramatically between 1995 and 2020. It rose by 80 percent during this period, as shown by the study published Friday in the journal *Nature Food*.

The researchers examined 19 different oil crops used in products such as cosmetics, spreads, and animal feed, as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich) explained in a press release accompanying the study. Three of these caused the most damage. Oil palm, soy, and coconut together accounted for about 75 percent of the biodiversity loss caused by vegetable oils.

Tropical Regions Particularly Affected

About 70 percent of the impact on biodiversity was attributable to the use of oil crops for food, such as cooking oil or animal feed. The remaining 30 percent was attributable to other uses, such as biofuels or bioplastics.

Tropical regions are particularly affected by these negative impacts. There, agricultural use leads to especially severe losses because these areas are home to a high level of biodiversity, and the expansion of cropland often destroys natural habitats.

Global Supply Chains Must Take Responsibility

For their analysis, the researchers also examined the entire supply chains of oilseed cultivation. They demonstrated that more than half of the negative effects can be attributed to consumption in other countries.

China, the EU, and North America contribute particularly heavily: together, they account for nearly 60 percent of the outsourced biodiversity damage, according to the study.

According to the researchers, reducing these problems requires more environmentally friendly production, less deforestation, and agricultural practices that protect soils and nature. Consumption patterns would also need to change.

“An important lever is to invest in better production practices and the protection of ecosystems in producing countries,” says study leader Stephan Pfister, according to ETH Zurich.