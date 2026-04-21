dpatopbilder - Several ships are on fire in the harbor. Keystone

An oil tanker catches fire in Myanmar - shortly afterwards it explodes. The fire spreads rapidly through the port, killing several people and injuring many more.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least two people have died in an explosion and a major fire in a port in Myanmar.

An oil tanker caught fire and the flames spread to other boats, vehicles and fuel.

The situation remains tense and the number of victims could rise. Show more

At least two people have died in an explosion and a major fire in a port in northern Myanmar. Eleven others were injured, some seriously, when an oil tanker caught fire on Monday evening (local time).

This was reported by local media with reference to the authorities. The flames then quickly spread to many other ships and boats, some of which were loaded with oil drums, as well as to vehicles in the port. The accident occurred early Monday evening (local time) in Homalin in the Sagaing region, according to the fire department. Videos circulated on the internet showed a huge column of black smoke rising into the sky.

According to the information, an explosion occurred when fuel was being transferred from the tanker. The fire spread rapidly, local residents told the German Press Agency. Several injured people are in a critical condition - it is not ruled out that the number of victims could rise.

Escape on burning messenger

An eyewitness reported that there were thousands of barrels of oil on board the ships. Some boats were still trying to cast off while they were already on fire. The fire was aided by the current extreme heat in the region. The fire was still not completely under control.

The port is primarily used for local trade in goods and fuel. A similar accident had already occurred there in March: Back then, two tankers caught fire and at least six people lost their lives.