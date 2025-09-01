It's going to be really expensive at Oktoberfest this year. (symbolic image) Felix Hörhager/dpa

Prices at the Munich Oktoberfest 2025 will be a test of patience for visitors. A luxury steak in the Bräurosl tent costs up to 229 euros - beer, water and chicken are also more expensive than ever before.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 1.3-kilo tomahawk steak with truffle béarnaise costs 229 euros in the Bräurosl tent.

A pint of beer is between 14.50 and 15.80 euros - six years ago it was around 11 euros.

Prices for chicken have also almost doubled since 2019. Show more

The Oktoberfest in Munich is known for rising prices - but this year even experienced Oktoberfest-goers are surprised. As Bild reports, the most expensive dish in the history of the Wiesn is on the menu in the Bräurosl tent: a 1.3 kilogram tomahawk steak on the bone. The basic version costs 179 euros, while the deluxe version with black truffle and truffle béarnaise costs a whopping 229 euros.

Landlady Franziska Kohlpaintner defends the price. "The prices in the restaurant are similar. It's also a special culinary experience," she told the newspaper. The steak has been on offer for four years and is well received by guests. An order often even triggers a domino effect in the marquee.

Beer is also becoming more expensive

But it's not just gourmets who have to dig deep into their wallets. A pint of beer will cost between 14.50 and 15.80 euros this year - in 2024, the maximum price was 15.30 euros. Six years ago, the price was between 10.80 and 11.80 euros, which corresponds to an increase of around 40 percent. Even water is now more expensive than some liters of beer: 15.33 euros are charged for a liter of table water in the wine tent.

Prices for classic Wiesn food have also jumped. Half a chicken will cost between 17.20 and 25.50 euros in 2025, depending on the tent. In comparison: the cheapest price in 2019 was 12.40 euros. Families with children will also have to dig deeper into their pockets - small portions such as fried chicken or cheese spaetzle will cost between 16 and 20 euros.