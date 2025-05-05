No tears flow. But the German Chancellor is visibly moved as he bids farewell. Many companions from his years in government pay their respects at the taps. But one is missing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you After three years and just under five months in office, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was given a grand send-off by the Bundeswehr in Berlin on Monday evening.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is standing for election to the office of Federal Chancellor in the Bundestag this Tuesday morning (session starts at 9 am).

Although the black-red coalition's cushion to the required "chancellor majority" of 316 votes is quite thin at twelve votes, the election is considered fairly certain. Show more

After three years and just under five months in office, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was given a grand send-off by the Bundeswehr. The chancellor, who is not known for being particularly emotional, did not shed any tears when the staff band played the soul classic "Respect" for him as a farewell. But he was moved - and had to smile a little at the end.

In addition to his wife Britta Ernst and most of his cabinet ministers, his designated successor Friedrich Merz and his wife Charlotte were also sitting in the stands. If the CDU leader is elected Chancellor by the Bundestag on Tuesday, the handover of office will take place in the Chancellery in the afternoon. The ninth head of government of the Federal Republic of Germany will then be history.

Scholz urges cohesion among democrats

In his farewell speech on the parade ground of the Ministry of Defense, Scholz praised the imminent change of government as an "expression of democratic normality". In these times, it is "by no means normal for such a change to take place in such a civilized, collegial and decent manner as we are experiencing here in Germany these days", said the SPD politician.

This civil interaction between democrats must be protected and preserved. "Because it is precious," said Scholz. There needs to be a fundamental understanding that "Germany is strong if - and only if - we keep it together".

Acting Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) and his wife Britta Ernst leave the parade ground in Berlin after the Bundeswehr's grand taps on the occasion of his farewell on Monday evening. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Kay Nietfeld)

Pistorius: "You stayed the course in difficult moments"

Scholz wished his designated successor Merz "much success, courage and a happy hand" for all tasks and challenges. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) praised the outgoing chancellor as a "statesman" who had led Germany through stormy times with determination, wisdom and prudence. "You stayed the course in difficult moments," said Pistorius, who will be the only federal minister from the Scholz government to remain in the new cabinet under Merz

The taps are a military ceremony after sunset by torchlight, which is traditionally used to bid farewell to all chancellors, federal presidents, defense ministers and high-ranking military officers. The honorees are allowed to make three musical requests. Scholz chose "In My Life" by the Beatles, an excerpt from the "2nd Brandenburg Concerto" by Johann Sebastian Bach and the soul classic "Respect", which became a global hit in the version by Aretha Franklin. Respect was the central slogan of Scholz's successful 2021 federal election campaign, after which he became chancellor.

For Lindner, paternal duties take precedence

The broken traffic light coalition came together again in the stands - at least in part. Former FDP ministers Marco Buschmann and Bettina Stark-Watzinger paid their respects to Scholz. Former Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner, whom Scholz had dismissed in the bitterly fought coalition dispute over the budget, did not attend the farewell ceremony. "My absence has no political background. Paternal duties take precedence tonight," he wrote on X to explain.

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck from the Green Party was present, as was Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Even former Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who had submitted her resignation to Scholz following massive criticism, returned to her old place of work. There was long applause for Scholz as he left the Ministry's parade ground with his motorcade.

Only Erhard and Kiesinger were in office for a shorter time

When Scholz leaves office on Tuesday, only two of his eight predecessors - Ludwig Erhard (1963 to 1966) and Kurt Georg Kiesinger (1966 to 1969) - will have been in office for less time than him. What remains of his chancellorship will be decided by historians after his departure. In any case, his watershed speech in the Bundestag four days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be remembered for a long time. At the time, Scholz broke the taboo of not supplying weapons to ongoing wars and set up a 100 billion special fund for the Bundeswehr - a historic moment that changed the country.

What will also remain, however, is that the experiment of the first "traffic light" coalition at federal level between the SPD, FDP and Greens was a resounding failure. Scholz wanted to make it a project for more than one legislative period. However, the traffic light coalition collapsed before it was three years old - due to endless disputes, particularly over finances.

From the chancellor's office to the backbench

Scholz will now move from the chancellor's office to the backbench of the Bundestag and intends to remain there for the entire legislative period as a directly elected MP in his constituency of Potsdam. "The highest office you can be directly elected to in Germany is that of a member of the German Bundestag," he said before the election, explaining his reasons.

But he is also looking forward to a little more free time. "I'd like to sleep in more often," he once revealed in a "Zeit" podcast. There will be time for that from Wednesday.