On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in the velodrome of the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. It took the fire department hours to bring the flames under control.

Adrian Kammer

The fire occurred in the velodrome in the Olympic Park of Barra da Tijuca, where the track cycling competitions of the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil were held. The facility continues to be used for training and events, among other things.

According to the authorities, the interior of the hall remained largely undamaged. Neither the cycling track nor the facilities in the building were affected. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and under investigation. There had already been two fires in the same building in 2017. In both cases, flying sky lanterns were cited as the cause.

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