Leonardo's famous "Vitruvian Man" can be seen in the opening credits of the Olympic broadcast on Italian state television - albeit censored: The genital area has been digitally removed. This caused a heated debate in Italy. The opposition reacts indignantly, Rai tries to appease.

In Italy, a famous work by Leonardo da Vinci comes back into focus: the "Vitruvian Man". The sketch, created around 1490, shows the ideal proportions of the human body according to the teachings of the Roman architect Vitruvius - and is emblematic of the combination of art, science and Renaissance humanism.

However, the masterpiece is currently making headlines for a different reason: The drawing can be seen in the opening credits for the live Olympic broadcasts on state broadcaster Rai - albeit not quite true to the original. The genital area was digitally retouched out. This triggered a heated debate in Italy.

What infuriates many in the proud cultural nation is now becoming a political issue. The largest opposition party, the Partito Democratico (PD), has submitted a parliamentary question to Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli. It wants to know whether the use of the work was authorized - and whether changes to the original are permitted at all. The Five Star Movement is also fierce: it is the "most backward living room censorship" because the Rai leadership apparently fears that "a penis could cause offense".

Various Italian media have reported on this. For example, "Il corriere della sera " headlines: What happened to the genitals of the Vitruvian man in the TV opening credits of the Olympic Games? (in Italian: "Che fine hanno fatto i genitali dell'Uomo Vitruviano nella sigla tv delle Olimpiadi?").

Rai cannot understand the uproar

The broadcaster rejects the accusations. In a statement, Rai speaks of a "controversy that is far-fetched". The opening credits and graphics package came from Olympic Broadcasting Services, the official production service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This content had to be adopted unchanged by all broadcasters - Rai could not change this "in any way".

One possible reason for the retouching is the IOC guidelines, which prohibit "explicit sexual content". However, no broadcaster is obliged to actually use the clip from Olympic Broadcasting Services.

