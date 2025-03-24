SPD parliamentary deputy Dirk Wiese is said to have run away. (archive picture) Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The coalition talks between the CDU/CSU and SPD are in deep crisis. Migration, IP addresses, security issues - several topics lead to anger, mutual recriminations and the termination of the meeting.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dispute over migration and IP addresses leads to fierce coalition dispute.

Talks were temporarily broken off last week.

The party leaders are due to clarify the unsolvable issues on Monday. Show more

The tensions behind the scenes of the coalition negotiations between the CDU, CSU and SPD are apparently coming to a head. The issue of migration in particular is causing fierce disputes - even leading to the temporary breakdown of talks.

The decisive week in the negotiations begins with a scandal: the talks in the "Home Affairs & Law" working group escalated to such an extent that all participants left the negotiating room in disgust last Thursday, according to information from "Bild". The atmosphere is described in the report as "poisoned".

The central point of contention was the rejection of migrants at the border - even if an asylum application had been submitted. While the SPD only wants to allow such measures with the consent of neighboring countries, the CDU/CSU only wants to inform its partners - also in the knowledge that hardly any support can be expected from there. The fronts are deadlocked, nerves are frayed.

IP storage is also causing a row

There was also an exchange of blows on another sensitive topic: the storage of IP addresses. The CDU/CSU would like to store these for longer and make them accessible to the BND, BKA and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the event of specific threats. The SPD is firmly opposed to this - and even wanted to reopen previously discussed points for discussion.

The background to this is that IP addresses are often the only investigative approach in the prosecution of online crimes. However, SPD circles sharply criticized the Union's approach and accused it of wanting to grant security authorities Chinese powers - a comparison that added fuel to the fire.

Who is ultimately responsible for the breakdown of the talks remains controversial. The CDU/CSU reported that SPD chief negotiator Dirk Wiese stood up in a rage at the topic of migration and left the room without comment - after which he could no longer be reached by phone or email.

Negotiations have been back on track since Sunday

An alternative date on Friday did not materialize because the SPD had proposed a telephone conference, which the CDU/CSU unanimously rejected. Instead, they agreed to continue on Sunday evening. The SPD, on the other hand, speaks of a "theatrical game by the CDU/CSU" and rejects the accusation of abortion. According to them, it was the CDU/CSU that abruptly ended the talks on Thursday.

The mutual accusations are now taking on sharp tones. The SPD complains that the CDU/CSU wants to "push through things that it could also agree with right-wing extremists". The CDU/CSU, in turn, accuses the SPD of not having understood the lesson of the lost election - and of playing into the hands of the AfD with its blockade stance on migration.

Negotiations resumed on Sunday evening in the Paul Löbe House. Prior to this, the parties met in smaller rounds to coordinate their future strategy. The results of all working groups are to be presented today, Monday.

Anything that has not been clarified by then - in particular the migration policy minefield - will become a matter for the leaders. It will then be up to the party chairmen Friedrich Merz, Markus Söder, Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken to find a solution. Whether they will succeed remains to be seen.