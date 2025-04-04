They drafted the law that triggered a trade war in 1930: Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C Hawley worked out a significant increase in tariffs in the USA. Wikipedia / US Library of Congress

Trump's tariff increases have a historical precedent. After the stock market crash of 1929, the USA significantly increased tariffs, triggering a trade war and deepening the global economic crisis.

While the global economy was already in a deep crisis in 1930, it is more stable in 2025, which could limit the immediate damage - also because many countries, above all Europe, have so far refrained from imposing counter-tariffs.

Trump's tariffs could also just be political leverage, as he is open to negotiations - in contrast to Hoover's rigid tariff policy in the 1930s. Show more

President Trump likes to promote his policy with superlatives and references to the fact that there has never been anything like it. In fact, if you want to find a similarly drastic increase in import tariffs in the USA, you have to look back a long way.

The historical model is the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, but what followed is not what Trump promised the American people on Liberation Day.

Back in 1930, the USA had already experienced the stock market crash, millions of people - from small investors to speculating millionaires - lost practically all their wealth in a short space of time. This was followed by a banking and credit crisis.

Global economic crisis and trade war

Protectionism, the shielding of the domestic economy with tariffs, was already common practice in the 1920s. With the downturn, the supporters of protectionism definitely gained the upper hand in the USA.

In 1930, President Herbert Hoover, like Donald Trump today, was newly in office and an avowed supporter of protectionism. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act by Senator Reed Smoot and House of Representatives member Willis C. Hawley aimed to significantly increase the tariffs that had already been raised in the 1920s. This was very much to the Republican's taste. He signed the law into law in June 1930.

Prior to this, over 1,000 scientists had tried to dissuade him with a petition because they expected the US population to pay the price.

The affected countries, whose imports into the USA had become 10 to 20 percent more expensive in one fell swoop, responded with counter-tariffs. A global trade war broke out between the world wars.

Trump's tariff increase is more severe than Hoover's

The consequences: Trade between the US and Europe plummeted by two thirds, as did global trade as a whole. The idea behind the tariffs was that the domestic economy would fill the gap. However, this was not the case: industrial production in the USA fell by 47 percent between 1929 and 1933 and gross domestic product by 30 percent. Unemployment rose to almost 25 percent.

Of course, the tariff policy was not the only cause of the Great Depression. Some observers see it as an accelerant that further reduced the already falling demand at a crucial moment. What is certain is that the increase in tariffs did not help the US economy to slide into the deepest depression in its history.

How does the tariff increase of 1930 compare to that of 2025? Trump's tariff increase is much more severe than the one imposed by the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. In the 1920s, the average tariff in the USA had already risen from single digits to 13.5 percent, and Smoot-Hawley ultimately increased it to around 20 percent, writes the US magazine "Fortune" - an increase of almost 7 percent.

Trump, on the other hand, has caused the average tariff to rise to between 22 and 23 percent, according to the Forbes author's calculations, compared to an average of 3 percent before. An increase of 20 percent or sevenfold.

Global economy more stable in 2025 than in 1930

The question now is how the world and the USA will digest this thunderbolt.

The starting position is definitely different. Many countries are struggling with inflation and sluggish economic development. At the beginning of 2025, Munich Re was still assuming that global growth would remain the same as in 2024. In their outlook, the reinsurer's economists identified geostrategic uncertainties as the main risks.

The global economy was not in a crisis like 1930 before the Trump administration's attack on free trade. Nor are the tariffs coming six months after a stock market crash that destabilizes the financial system and inhibits investment. The global economy is definitely in a more stable state in spring 2025 than it was in the summer of 1930.

And it seems that many of the countries affected by the tariffs have learned from history and will not immediately resort to counter-tariffs. Europe, for example, clearly wants to avoid a trade war with the USA. What should be clear to everyone: There were only losers in the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The Chinese government is taking a different approach, at least verbally, and has announced tariffs of 34% on goods from the USA.

Tariffs as a means of exerting pressure

On the very day the global tariffs are announced, President Trump lets it be known that he is open to negotiations, as ABC News reports, suggesting that the tariffs are not a fact that the rest of the world (aside from Russia, which is missing from the tariff list) is using as leverage to force concessions and not the end of the discussion.

The question that then arises is: who will give in first and to what extent? If Trump does not suddenly lift or lower individual tariffs again, as has already happened, this question will be relevant in the coming months or even years.

1930 was not about negotiations. The tariffs were in place until President Hoover was voted out of office and his successor Theodore Roosevelt replaced his predecessor's tariff law with the Reciprocal Tariff Act in 1934, which allowed free trade again. By then, however, the damage had already been done and the US population suffered the consequences for years to come.