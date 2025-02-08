After an act of violence in Berlin-Marzahn, forensics officers investigate a car. dpa

Two critically injured people are found in an apartment. One man dies. The trail leads to a family member.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 88-year-old man and his wife were critically injured in a violent attack in Berlin - the man died shortly afterwards.

The couple's grandson was arrested.

It was initially unclear what had happened in the couple's apartment in Marzahn. Show more

An 88-year-old man and his wife were critically injured in an act of violence in Berlin - the man died shortly afterwards. The police arrested a family member. According to dpa information, it is the couple's grandson. The man is suspected of having inflicted the injuries on the victim and his wife in their apartment that morning.

According to the police, all help came too late for the 88-year-old. He died on the spot despite immediate resuscitation measures. The woman was taken to hospital. No information about her age was initially available.

Homicide squad investigating

She was not fit for questioning, said a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office. According to him, the man's body is to be autopsied today at the forensic medicine department. The suspect is to be brought before a magistrate on Sunday, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office said.

What happened in the couple's apartment in Marzahn was initially unclear. The police and public prosecutor's office have not yet given any further details about the victims or the possible background to the crime. A homicide squad has taken over the investigation.