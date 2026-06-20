According to police, one person was killed in a train accident north of London.

According to police, one person was killed in a train accident north of London. Several others were injured when two trains operated by East Midlands Railway collided south of Bedford late Friday afternoon, police said. Firefighters and emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Photos posted on social media showed people with bandages around their heads. Two damaged trains could also be seen still on the tracks.

“It felt like I’d been in a bomb blast,” eyewitness Peter Knapp, who was in the front car of one of the trains involved in the collision, told the BBC. He said he saw faces covered in blood, people with apparently broken legs, and “smoke everywhere.”

The newspaper *The Times of London* reported that staff at the hospital in Bedford had been prepared to admit up to 50 injured people. According to the information, the accident site is located on a rail line connecting St. Pancras Station in central London with destinations in central England.

East Midlands Railway stated that the trains involved in the collision had come from Corby and Nottingham, respectively, and were en route to St. Pancras. All trains to and from St. Pancras have been canceled for the remainder of Friday. It is not yet clear how service will proceed on Saturday.