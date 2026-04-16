Chinese machines are on the rise. The humanoid robot Edward Warchocki from Poland is an influencer and goes viral with a wild boar video. Meanwhile, his brother sprints 100 meters in record time.

Adrian Kammer

He talks to passers-by, appears on TV shows and has 156,000 followers on Instagram. The humanoid robot Edward Warchocki first wowed people in Poland and became a global star on the internet thanks to a video showing him chasing wild boar out of the city of Warsaw.

At the same time, another robot from the same manufacturer in China breaks Jamaican Usain Bolt's world record in the 100 meter sprint. Find out more about the robot brothers in our video.

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