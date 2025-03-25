Report on Trump ministers' group chat makes waves - Gallery Trump's confidants apparently held not-so-secret conversations via signal. Image: dpa Pentagon chief Hegseth effectively accuses "Atlantic" journalist Goldberg of lying. Image: dpa Report on Trump ministers' group chat makes waves - Gallery Trump's confidants apparently held not-so-secret conversations via signal. Image: dpa Pentagon chief Hegseth effectively accuses "Atlantic" journalist Goldberg of lying. Image: dpa

Confidants of the US president discuss a military attack via cell phone app and a journalist can follow it all live - according to a renowned magazine. The Democrats are outraged.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A report by a journalist from "The Atlantic" is making waves: Jeffrey Goldberg ended up in a Signal group chat discussing an attack on the Huthis in Yemen.

Criticism is now hailing down on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his colleagues.

"Nobody texted war plans": Hegseth denies the report. Show more

The opposition in the US parliament wants an investigation into a suspected government communications breach that apparently allowed a journalist to follow a group chat about a planned military attack in Yemen.

The minority leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, spoke of "amateurish behavior" on Platform X and called for a comprehensive investigation. The newspaper "The Hill" and the broadcaster ABC quoted him as saying that it was "one of the most incredible breaches" of military secrets that he had ever come across.

Amateur behavior.



This kind of security breach is how people get killed.

How our enemies take advantage.

How our national security falls into danger.



These people are clearly not up for the job.



We need a full investigation into how this happened and the damage it created. https://t.co/SxT49Yz6Q9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 24, 2025

The group conversation between leading government representatives via the messenger app Signal is said to have been about the - still imminent - attack on the Houthi militia in Yemen. The editor-in-chief of the renowned US magazine "The Atlantic", Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently included in the group, according to his own account, and later made the incident public.

A spokesman for the National Security Council, Brian Hughes, confirmed that the chat history was most likely authentic. He announced an internal review.

Democratic politicians react with horror

Democratic Senator and military expert Jack Reed stated that "if this story is true, it represents one of the most egregious failures of operational security and common sense I have ever seen".

Military operations must be conducted with the utmost discretion and through authorized, secure lines of communication, he said, because American lives are at stake. "The negligence shown by President Trump's cabinet is astonishing and dangerous. I will demand answers from the administration immediately."

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton posted the "Atlantic" article on X and wrote: "You've got to be kidding me." During the 2016 election campaign, then presidential candidate - and now president - Donald Trump repeatedly accused her of sending emails via a private account and thus flouting security rules.

Group chat with Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State

There are usually strict rules on how the US government should handle confidential and top-secret information relating to national security. This applies all the more to concrete plans for military operations abroad. According to the Atlantic, the Signal app is generally not approved by the US government for the exchange of confidential information.

In his article, Goldberg describes in detail the exchange between the participants in the chat - with exact times and original quotes. According to the article, both military tactics and political communication relating to the planned strike against the Houthi militia in Yemen were discussed.

Goldberg listed Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other cabinet members and high-ranking government officials as group members.

Military deployment plans and flaming emojis

In Goldberg's article, the sometimes informal tone of the chat protagonists in a military context is also striking. The journalist wrote that Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, who is said to have included him in the group, used emojis to signal approval and a fighting spirit: a clenched fist, a US flag and a flame symbol.

Alcuni dei messaggi scritti sulla chat riservata, nella quale esponenti dell'amministrazione Trump si scambiavano segretissime informazioni sugli imminenti attacchi agli Huthi, e alla quale è stato aggiunto accidentalmente il direttore di The Atlantic. Con questi qua il mondo è in una botte di ferro



[image or embed] — francescocale.bsky.social (@francescocale.bsky.social) 24. März 2025 um 20:10

Particularly explosive: two hours before the attacks began on March 15, Hegseth himself is said to have provided detailed information in the chat about targets, weapon systems and the timing of the operation. Shortly afterwards, air strikes actually began against positions of the Houthi militia in Yemen, which the USA had recently reclassified as a foreign terrorist organization.

At this point at the latest, Goldberg, who claims to have been very skeptical at first, came to the conclusion that the group chat was not an elaborately staged fake.

"Nobody was texting war plans"

Hegseth later vehemently denied the "Atlantic" report. "Nobody texted war plans," he replied to a reporter's question at the airport in Hawaii after landing.

The former TV presenter for the right-wing conservative Fox News channel denigrated Goldberg as a "fraudulent and discredited so-called journalist" who had made it his profession to campaign against the government and repeatedly spread false reports.

Hegseth's invective contradicted the statements of Security Council spokesperson Hughes, who had described the chat as most likely authentic. Trump himself had previously stated that he had not heard of the group chat, but that he was "not a big fan" of "Atlantic" magazine anyway.

He also shared a tweet from his confidant Elon Musk in which the tech billionaire, who regularly lashes out at critical media outlets, blasphemed that the best place to hide a corpse is page two of The Atlantic - because no one ever looks there.