At least 15 people have died in the "Elevador da Glória" funicular accident in Lisbon. Initial indications point to a rope break, and now the focus is shifting to maintenance and the operator.

Sven Ziegler

At least 15 people die in the "Elevador da Glória" funicular accident.

Carris emphasizes that all maintenance protocols have been implemented, last repair took place in 2024

Trade unions criticize the outsourcing of maintenance to private companies and have been warning of deficiencies for years

The "Elevador da Glória" funicular derailed and overturned in the center of Lisbon on Wednesday evening. According to the authorities, at least 15 people died and 18 others were injured, some of them seriously.

According to the newspaper "Público", the accident was caused by a broken safety cable. The car could no longer be stopped and derailed at high speed.

The operating company Carris stated that "all maintenance protocols had been implemented and adhered to". The last general inspection took place in 2022, with a biennial repair in 2024. Weekly and daily inspections were also carried out. An investigation has been launched together with the authorities.

Workers apparently reported problems

However, there has been criticism from the trade unions. Manuel Leal from Fectrans/STRUP told the media on Tuesday evening that employees had been pointing out problems for years, including the tension of the suspension cables. He called for maintenance to be transferred back to Carris itself: "The workers have repeatedly reported that there are differences between the previous and current maintenance."

Employees had "repeatedly reported complaints about the tension of the suspension cables", Leal continued. The derailment had "unfortunately confirmed the workers' concerns."

The railroad is a Lisbon landmark

Passengers also had concerns. 68-year-old Jorge Dionísio told the newspaper "Expresso" that he had been using the train for decades, but had recently been worried: "The last time I rode the elevator, I was full of fear. I had the feeling that the rails were very worn, especially in the curves."

This is not the first time an incident has occurred: the funicular had already derailed in May 2018. On that occasion, however, the car did not overturn and no one was injured.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his condolences to the relatives and Prime Minister António Costa promised all possible help for the victims. The responsible authority GPIAAF is investigating the incident, but is struggling with a lack of staff - since summer 2023 there has only been one investigator for the rail sector.

The "Elevador da Glória" was opened in 1885 and is a Lisbon landmark.