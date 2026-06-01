Donald Trump is organizing a huge UFC event in front of the White House. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Strict rules apply to the planned UFC fight at the White House. Soldiers are only allowed to take part if they meet certain fitness criteria - and pay for their own trip to Washington.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A UFC fight with thousands of guests is planned for June 14 at the White House.

Soldiers need proof of fitness and must meet other requirements.

Travel costs are not covered by the US Department of Defense. Show more

The UFC fight planned by US President Donald Trump at the White House is already causing discussion even before it takes place.

As theWashington Post reports, members of the US military may only receive tickets if they meet certain physical requirements. These include a prescribed waist-to-height ratio of less than 0.55 and meeting all the fitness requirements of the respective branch of the armed forces.

Event on Trump's birthday

The event is planned for June 14 - the day on which Trump celebrates his 80th birthday. More than 4,000 guests are expected to attend on the grounds of the White House. Among the potential visitors are soldiers from various commands around the world.

However, additional requirements apply to them. They must appear in uniform and adhere to certain dress codes. The event will take place outdoors, without a roof and with standing room only.

The Pentagon also requires a fair selection process for the allocation of the coveted tickets. At the same time, the soldiers must bear the costs of travel and accommodation themselves. No financial support is provided by the Ministry of Defense.

This means that participation depends not only on physical fitness, but also on whether those affected can afford the trip to Washington.

Trump allocates many tickets himself

Demand for tickets is said to be high. Trump has already announced that he will personally allocate a significant number of tickets. In an interview, he explained that he would probably make "a lot of enemies" with this decision, as the number of interested parties would significantly exceed the available seats.

The event is backed by the UFC, the largest organization for mixed martial arts. Its president Dana White has been one of Trump's close political supporters for years.