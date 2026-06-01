The UFC fight planned by US President Donald Trump at the White House is already causing discussion even before it takes place.
As theWashington Post reports, members of the US military may only receive tickets if they meet certain physical requirements. These include a prescribed waist-to-height ratio of less than 0.55 and meeting all the fitness requirements of the respective branch of the armed forces.
Event on Trump's birthday
The event is planned for June 14 - the day on which Trump celebrates his 80th birthday. More than 4,000 guests are expected to attend on the grounds of the White House. Among the potential visitors are soldiers from various commands around the world.
However, additional requirements apply to them. They must appear in uniform and adhere to certain dress codes. The event will take place outdoors, without a roof and with standing room only.
The Pentagon also requires a fair selection process for the allocation of the coveted tickets. At the same time, the soldiers must bear the costs of travel and accommodation themselves. No financial support is provided by the Ministry of Defense.
This means that participation depends not only on physical fitness, but also on whether those affected can afford the trip to Washington.
Trump allocates many tickets himself
Demand for tickets is said to be high. Trump has already announced that he will personally allocate a significant number of tickets. In an interview, he explained that he would probably make "a lot of enemies" with this decision, as the number of interested parties would significantly exceed the available seats.