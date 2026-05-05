On May 9, Russia commemorates the victory in the Second World War with a military parade. However, this year's rehearsal in Moscow will be much smaller than usual: the video shows just how much the parade will be slimmed down.

Christian Thumshirn

Last year's parade was already less grandiose, with individual tanks missing. In 2026, Moscow is going one step further - and dispensing with heavy military equipment altogether. An unusual image for the otherwise strictly staged parade.

Parade under security pressure

Officially, the Kremlin cites security concerns as the reason: after several drone attacks on the capital and other regions, the risk is to be minimized. The focus is therefore on marching troops - and on symbolism rather than firepower.

The pictures in the video.

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