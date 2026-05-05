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Fear of drones Only soldiers march - Moscow removes tanks from mega parade

Christian Thumshirn

5.5.2026

On May 9, Russia commemorates the victory in the Second World War with a military parade. However, this year's rehearsal in Moscow will be much smaller than usual: the video shows just how much the parade will be slimmed down.

05.05.2026, 13:53

05.05.2026, 14:02

Last year's parade was already less grandiose, with individual tanks missing. In 2026, Moscow is going one step further - and dispensing with heavy military equipment altogether. An unusual image for the otherwise strictly staged parade.

Parade under security pressure

Officially, the Kremlin cites security concerns as the reason: after several drone attacks on the capital and other regions, the risk is to be minimized. The focus is therefore on marching troops - and on symbolism rather than firepower.

The pictures in the video.

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