  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After the Pelicot trial Only yes means yes - France redefines rape

Maximilian Haase

23.10.2025

Gisele Pelicot has become an icon beyond France in the fight against the abuse of women (archive photo).
Gisele Pelicot has become an icon beyond France in the fight against the abuse of women (archive photo).
Clement Mahoudeau/AFP/dpa

Only yes means yes: the National Assembly in France has voted in favor of a bill to redefine rape. This also follows the trial in the Pelicot case.

23.10.2025, 23:34

23.10.2025, 23:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In France, a new definition of rape based on the principle that only yes means yes could soon be enshrined in law.
  • The French National Assembly has approved a bill to this effect.
  • The law, which was passed after an emotional debate, is also a consequence of the Pelicot trial in Avignon.
Show more

The law could soon apply in France: Only yes means yes. The National Assembly has voted in favor of redefining rape as a sexual act without the consent of the victim.

The bill states that consent cannot be inferred from "silence or lack of reaction". It must be "free and informed, specific, prior and revocable" and assessed in light of the circumstances.

Consequence of the Avignon trial

The law is also a consequence of the sensational Avignon rape trial. Numerous defendants had stated that they had not had the impression that they had raped the victim Gisèle Pelicot because, in their opinion, she had pretended to be asleep.

Perpetrator wanted a more lenient sentence. Court increases sentence for rapist of Gisèle Pelicot

Perpetrator wanted a more lenient sentenceCourt increases sentence for rapist of Gisèle Pelicot

In fact, however, she had been drugged by her husband, who then offered her to internet acquaintances for rape. The trial ended with prison sentences for all 51 defendants.

Very emotional speeches

After several very emotional speeches by parliamentarians, the National Assembly passed the bill, which was the result of a compromise with the Senate, by 155 votes to 31. Only the members of the far right voted against it.

The Senate still has to give its approval next Wednesday for the bill to be finally passed. The upper house of the French parliament is expected to approve the bill.

Similar principle in other countries

MP Véronique Riotton, who co-initiated the bill, said that the text sends out "a signal". "Together, we are moving from a culture of rape to a culture of consent."

Avignon abuse trial. How the courage of one woman changed a country and the world

Avignon abuse trialHow the courage of one woman changed a country and the world

If the Senate approves the bill next week, France will follow the example of other European countries in defining rape. Norway, Denmark, Greece and Spain, among others, already define rape according to the principle "only yes means yes".

More on the topic

Perpetrator wanted a more lenient sentence. Court increases sentence for rapist of Gisèle Pelicot

Perpetrator wanted a more lenient sentenceCourt increases sentence for rapist of Gisèle Pelicot

Defendants sentenced. Teenagers threatened, exploited and abused teacher

Defendants sentencedTeenagers threatened, exploited and abused teacher

Prostitute and bouncer arrested. Ballermann tourist reports rape in brothel

Prostitute and bouncer arrestedBallermann tourist reports rape in brothel