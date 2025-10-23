Gisele Pelicot has become an icon beyond France in the fight against the abuse of women (archive photo). Clement Mahoudeau/AFP/dpa

Only yes means yes: the National Assembly in France has voted in favor of a bill to redefine rape. This also follows the trial in the Pelicot case.

Maximilian Haase

The law could soon apply in France: Only yes means yes. The National Assembly has voted in favor of redefining rape as a sexual act without the consent of the victim.

The bill states that consent cannot be inferred from "silence or lack of reaction". It must be "free and informed, specific, prior and revocable" and assessed in light of the circumstances.

Consequence of the Avignon trial

The law is also a consequence of the sensational Avignon rape trial. Numerous defendants had stated that they had not had the impression that they had raped the victim Gisèle Pelicot because, in their opinion, she had pretended to be asleep.

In fact, however, she had been drugged by her husband, who then offered her to internet acquaintances for rape. The trial ended with prison sentences for all 51 defendants.

Very emotional speeches

After several very emotional speeches by parliamentarians, the National Assembly passed the bill, which was the result of a compromise with the Senate, by 155 votes to 31. Only the members of the far right voted against it.

The Senate still has to give its approval next Wednesday for the bill to be finally passed. The upper house of the French parliament is expected to approve the bill.

Similar principle in other countries

MP Véronique Riotton, who co-initiated the bill, said that the text sends out "a signal". "Together, we are moving from a culture of rape to a culture of consent."

If the Senate approves the bill next week, France will follow the example of other European countries in defining rape. Norway, Denmark, Greece and Spain, among others, already define rape according to the principle "only yes means yes".