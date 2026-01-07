On Mauna Kea, Hawaii's highest mountain at 4200 meters, the temperature has dropped below freezing. Screenshot X

An unusual onset of winter is currently hitting Hawaii: a low-pressure system is bringing heavy rain, squalls and even snow on Mauna Kea to the archipelago.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A low-pressure system is bringing heavy rain, squalls and cool temperatures to Hawaii.

A layer of snow up to 25 centimetres thick has formed on Mauna Kea due to frost and the road to the summit is closed.

In the lowlands, authorities are warning of flooding and meter-high waves on the coasts. Show more

An area of low pressure over the Pacific is currently causing unusually wintry conditions in Hawaii. From the northwest, the storm system is bringing heavy rain, squalls and cool temperatures to the island state.

On Mauna Kea, Hawaii's highest mountain at 4200 meters, the temperature has dropped below freezing. According to media reports, there is currently a layer of snow up to 25 centimetres thick on the summit. The name of the volcano - meaning "White Mountain" - is therefore apt. Webcam images from the observatory show a snow-covered landscape that is rarely seen in Hawaii.

SNOW IN HAWAII! ❄️🌴 It's a winter wonderland right now with as much as 10" of snow at the Big Island summits from a winter storm. Wind chills in the 20s too! Credit: Mauna Kea Weather Center pic.twitter.com/dYBq46M3nc — WeatherView (@MyWeatherViewX) January 5, 2026

The access road to the summit is currently closed due to snow and ice. The authorities are well prepared and several snow plows are in use. It is said that snowfall is frequent at higher altitudes.

Meteorologists are more concerned about the weather in lower regions: There, the weather service is warning of heavy squalls, flooding and meter-high waves. According to the news portal "Newsweek", waves over three meters high could hit land in coastal areas. Several severe weather warnings are therefore in place for the first half of the week.