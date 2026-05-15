ARCHIVE - A Turkish flag flies in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs coiled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa Keystone

A former opposition district mayor in Antalya, Turkey, has been sentenced to more than 46 years in prison. The court sentenced Niyazi Nefi Kara, the former mayor of the largest opposition party CHP in the Manavgat district, on charges including corruption, money laundering and running a criminal organization, as reported by the state news agency Anadolu. A few months after his dismissal as mayor, Kara resigned from the CHP.

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The former deputy mayor of the Manavgat municipality was also sentenced to 40 years in prison and a fine. According to Anadolu, more than 40 defendants stood trial in this case.

Many opposition mayors in custody

Numerous CHP mayors of various municipalities and cities in Turkey are now in custody. The most prominent is the former mayor of the metropolis of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu. His arrest and subsequent dismissal as mayor last year sparked nationwide protests. The main trial against Imamoglu began in March - according to Anadolu, he faces more than 2,000 years in prison.

The CHP sees itself as the victim of a political campaign by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. The latter had lost control of several important metropolitan municipalities in the local elections. Erdogan, however, vehemently rejects any influence on the judiciary.