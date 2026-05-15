  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Politics Opposition mayor sentenced in Turkey

SDA

15.5.2026 - 18:38

ARCHIVE - A Turkish flag flies in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs coiled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa
ARCHIVE - A Turkish flag flies in the wind against a blue sky, while a second flag hangs coiled up next to it. Photo: Anna Ross/dpa
Keystone

A former opposition district mayor in Antalya, Turkey, has been sentenced to more than 46 years in prison. The court sentenced Niyazi Nefi Kara, the former mayor of the largest opposition party CHP in the Manavgat district, on charges including corruption, money laundering and running a criminal organization, as reported by the state news agency Anadolu. A few months after his dismissal as mayor, Kara resigned from the CHP.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2026, 18:38

15.05.2026, 18:39

The former deputy mayor of the Manavgat municipality was also sentenced to 40 years in prison and a fine. According to Anadolu, more than 40 defendants stood trial in this case.

Many opposition mayors in custody

Numerous CHP mayors of various municipalities and cities in Turkey are now in custody. The most prominent is the former mayor of the metropolis of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu. His arrest and subsequent dismissal as mayor last year sparked nationwide protests. The main trial against Imamoglu began in March - according to Anadolu, he faces more than 2,000 years in prison.

The CHP sees itself as the victim of a political campaign by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government. The latter had lost control of several important metropolitan municipalities in the local elections. Erdogan, however, vehemently rejects any influence on the judiciary.

More from the department

Politics. Trump on arms sale to Taiwan: good leverage for USA

PoliticsTrump on arms sale to Taiwan: good leverage for USA

Politics. Trump on Iran:

PoliticsTrump on Iran: "I didn't underestimate anything"

Swiss police look the other way. They drug their women, rape them and share the recordings - without consequences

Swiss police look the other wayThey drug their women, rape them and share the recordings - without consequences