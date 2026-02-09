Opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa had been in custody since May 2025 Cristian Hernandez/AP/dpa

In Venezuela, opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa was forcibly arrested again just a few hours after his release. The opposition speaks of a kidnapping, the public prosecutor's office refers to an alleged breach of conditions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to opposition leader María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted by armed men in Caracas just a few hours after his release from prison.

The public prosecutor's office contradicts this claim and explains that Guanipa's arrest was requested because he had violated conditions.

The case comes in the context of numerous political arrests in Venezuela, where around 800 political prisoners are being held, according to human rights organizations. Show more

In Venezuela, the prominent opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa is said to have been abducted a few hours after his release from prison. Opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the end of last year, announced this on Platform X. "A few minutes ago, Juan Pablo Guanipa was kidnapped in the Los Chorros settlement in Caracas," she wrote.

Heavily armed men in civilian clothes came in four vehicles and took him away by force. "We demand his immediate release," explained Machado. For its part, the Venezuelan public prosecutor's office announced that it had requested Guanipa's arrest as he had violated conditions. No further details were initially known.

Guanipa, the leader of the "Primero Justicia" party, was arrested in May 2025. The government of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, who was still in office at the time, accused him of planning terrorist attacks to disrupt the parliamentary and regional elections.

Hundreds of political prisoners

According to the human rights organization Foro Penal, there are around 800 political prisoners in the South American country. Many were arrested during the protests against Maduro's re-election in 2024, which was overshadowed by allegations of fraud.

A few days after the US intervention and Maduro's arrest in early January, the government of caretaker President Delcy Rodríguez announced the release of a large number of Venezuelan and foreign prisoners.