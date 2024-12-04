Barnier is forced to resign after just a few months in office. dpa

After less than three months, Barnier's center-right government in France is at an end. The country is threatened with gridlock. The fall of the government is not likely to be without consequences for Europe either.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After less than three months in office, the center-right government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier has come to an end.

The opposition has brought down the government with a vote of no confidence.

The fall of the government has once again plunged France into a deep political crisis. Show more

The opposition in France has brought downthe center-right government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier with a vote of no confidence. Marine Le Pen's right-wing nationalists and the left-wing camp voted together against the government in the National Assembly and thus achieved the necessary majority.

A total of 331 of the 577 MPs withdrew their confidence in the cabinet. Barnier must now submit his resignation and the resignation of the government to President Emmanuel Macron. The vote of no confidence does not affect the office of head of state.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier leaves the lectern in the National Assembly before the vote on a motion of no confidence. Michel Euler/AP/dpa

Political stalemate

The fall of the government plunges France into a deep political crisis. A new parliamentary election is not possible until next summer. The balance of power therefore remains a stalemate. Neither the left-wing camp, which won the parliamentary elections in the summer, nor Macron's centrist forces, nor the right-wing nationalists around Marine Le Pen and her allies have a majority of their own. The search for a government is likely to be difficult once again. It seems unlikely that more than a minority government will be enough in the end.

Macron also under pressure

After Germany, the second pillar of the important Franco-German engine in Europe is also in danger of slipping into a temporary political standstill and having to deal with its domestic political problems. Macron's office remains unaffected by the vote of no confidence. As president, however, he appoints the prime minister. After the parliamentary elections, he was heavily involved in the search for a government and is now likely to do so again.

Moreover, the fall of the government has not left him unscathed either. The head of state had appointed Barnier as prime minister after lengthy discussions, and his centrist forces helped to govern. The opposition is now likely to try to pressure Macron into an early presidential election due to the complicated political situation. So far, Macron has always rejected this.

Necessary austerity budget not passed

The political crisis is also unfortunate for France's economy. The country has too much new debt. Barnier wanted to get this under control again. His government failed due to the escalating dispute over the austerity budget. It is likely to go down as one of the shortest governments in recent French history.

