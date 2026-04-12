Supporters of Magyar's conservative party celebrate at the Tisztelet és Szabadság Párt (TISZA) election party in Budapest this evening. IMAGO/dts Nachrichtenagentur

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power in Hungary for 16 years, has conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections. The change of power in Budapest is likely to have far-reaching consequences for foreign policy.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Viktor Orbán concedes defeat for his Fidesz party in the parliamentary elections.

Challenger Péter Magyar reports that Orbán called him and congratulated him on his election victory.

The internationally acclaimed directional election sees a record turnout. Show more

The Tisza party of Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has achieved a two-thirds majority in the new parliament, according to calculations by the electoral commission. After counting 84.91 percent of the polling stations, Tisza has 138 out of 199 seats.

With the parliamentary two-thirds majority, Magyar can carry out reforms that require constitutional amendments and replace officials appointed by Orban. Without this option, the Constitutional Court, for example, could block the future Tisza government's reform plans.

Orban has conceded defeat

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power in Hungary for 16 years, has conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections. "The election results are painful for us, but they are clear," Orban told journalists on Sunday evening. His challenger Peter Magyar had previously stated that Orban had called him and congratulated him on his election victory.

"We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party," the right-wing nationalist head of government continued. His challenger Peter Magyar wrote on Facebook: "Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just called me to congratulate us on our victory."

The change of power in Budapest is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the foreign policy of the central European country and EU member: while Orban has been on a confrontational course with Brussels for years and maintains good contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the war in Ukraine, Magyar has announced that he will pursue a pro-Western course and make Hungary a reliable NATO and EU partner.

The vote is regarded as the most important electoral decision since the democratic change in 1989/90. Sunday was characterized by a record voter turnout. Half an hour before the polling stations closed, 77.8 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots, according to the electoral commission in Budapest. Four years earlier, the turnout at the same time was 67.8 percent.

Von der Leyen: "Hungary has chosen Europe"

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed the victory of the opposition party in the parliamentary elections in Hungary. "Hungary has chosen Europe", declared von der Leyen on Sunday evening in the online service X. The country is "returning to its European path".

In the EU, Orban blocked important aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, with his vetoes. In doing so, he brought the Union to the brink of being unable to act. Due to the violations of the principle of the rule of law, the EU put billions in aid on hold that Hungary would have been entitled to. Magyar, on the other hand, wants to improve his country's relationship with the EU and its Western partners.