He has cast his vote: Prime Minister Viktor Orban has aligned the electoral system with his Fidesz party. Petr David Josek/AP/dpa

According to the polls, the opposition is ahead, but Hungary's electoral system distorts the election: even with more votes, Péter Magyar could fail. Only with a clear lead will he replace Viktor Orban.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many forecasts see challenger Peter Magyar with a lead over long-term Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Hungarian parliamentary elections.

The electoral system introduced by Orban favors large parties, so that even a deficit in votes can lead to a majority of seats.

According to experts, the opposition needs a clear lead (at least 6, perhaps even 15 percent) to gain enough seats in parliament to become prime minister. Show more

Viktor Orban gives the Democrats the lead on the morning of the parliamentary elections in Budapest: He would congratulate his rival Peter Magyar should he win them, he says.

The polls are in favor of the challenger. In other words, they promise a majority of votes for the 44-year-old. However, this by no means guarantees his party Tisza most of the parliamentary seats.

This is due to Hungary's electoral system, which Prime Minister Orban introduced 12 years ago. Only 106 of the total of 199 parliamentary seats are allocated directly - to those candidates who are ahead in their constituencies. The remaining 93 seats are distributed via party lists, with a complicated "winner bonus" shifting additional votes, as the "St. Galler Tagblatt" explains.

The result: one party can end up with a comfortable majority of parliamentary seats with significantly less than half of the votes.

Opposition leader Magyar called on Orban to accept a possible election defeat "with dignity". (archive picture) Denes Erdos/AP/dpa

Narrow lead not enough for opposition

Of course, this is nothing new in states with a majority voting system. Donald Trump also won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton with a minority of votes because the Republicans were able to secure more electoral votes.

It seems clear that a narrow majority will not be enough for Magyar to replace Orban. This has been calculated by the Atlantic Council think tank. He would have to achieve at least 6 percent more votes. A political scientist at Princeton University even assumes that the challenger will have to gain a 10 to 15 percent lead over the incumbent, writes the "St. Galler Tagblatt".

Forecasts contradict each other

The forecasts also paint a contradictory picture. While independent institutes see the opposition clearly ahead, polls close to the government predict a victory for Orban's Fidesz.

The US institute AtlasIntel, which had already correctly predicted Trump's election victory, sees Péter Magyar ahead - with a 12% lead.

A high voter turnout is already apparent. Five hours after the polling stations opened, 37.98% of those eligible to vote had already cast their ballot, according to the central electoral authority.

This is a significantly higher turnout than in the last parliamentary elections in 2022 at the same time, when the figure was 25.8%. The anti-government portal "hvg.hu" calls this an "absolute record", as SDA writes.

The complex allocation of parliamentary seats means that it will be a long time before meaningful projections are available. The official final result is not expected until Monday.