Viktor Orban has sat in Hungary's parliament for 36 years. Michael Kappeler/dpa (Archivbild)

Hungary's outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is now also resigning from parliament following his resounding election defeat. However, the 62-year-old does not want to retire from politics completely.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viktor Orban has announced his resignation from his seat in the Hungarian parliament.

Orban's Fidesz party suffered a resounding defeat in the parliamentary elections two weeks ago.

Peter Magyar thus replaces the Kremlin-friendly Orban after 16 years. Show more

Following his clear defeat in the parliamentary elections in Hungary, outgoing head of government Viktor Orban has announced that he will resign from his seat in the future parliament. He has decided to give up his parliamentary mandate as he is not needed in parliament "at the moment", Orban explained on Facebook on Saturday. Instead, he wanted to concentrate on the "reorganization of the national camp" in Hungary.

At the same time, Orban emphasized that he would continue to stand as head of his right-wing nationalist Fidesz party if the delegates at a party conference in June voted in favour.

In parliament for 36 years

In the parliamentary elections two weeks ago, the conservative Tisza party of opposition leader Peter Magyar won a two-thirds majority in parliament, enabling the future head of government to implement fundamental reforms. Magyar thus replaces the EU-critical and Kremlin-friendly Orban after 16 years in power.

Orban, 62, has been a member of parliament in Budapest since 1990. The newly elected parliament is due to convene for its constituent session on May 9. Election winner Magyar has announced a "complete regime change".