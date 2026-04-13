Magyar's dream victory in Hungary changes equations in Europe - Gallery Peter Magyar knows how to celebrate his spectacular election victory. Image: dpa Viktor Orban's crushing defeat takes a huge burden off the EU. Image: dpa On the streets of Budapest, the joy at Orban's ouster knew no bounds. Image: dpa Magyar's dream victory in Hungary changes equations in Europe - Gallery Peter Magyar knows how to celebrate his spectacular election victory. Image: dpa Viktor Orban's crushing defeat takes a huge burden off the EU. Image: dpa On the streets of Budapest, the joy at Orban's ouster knew no bounds. Image: dpa

After 16 years of Orban's power, the opposition leader can now govern with a two-thirds majority. Euphoria in Budapest, fresh hope for Europe - but expectations of the newcomer are huge.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After 16 years in power, the right-wing populist and Russia-friendly Prime Minister Viktor Orban suffered a crushing defeat.

A record turnout in the parliamentary elections in Hungary gives the opposition a clear victory.

Orban, who is still head of government, admits defeat and congratulates the winner, Magyar.

He can now govern with a two-thirds majority.

Among those congratulating Magyar were Alain Berset, Friedrich Merz and Ursula von der Leyen.

However, simply governing like Orban, who was ultimately only interested in establishing an authoritarian system, will not be enough.

Magyar is under great pressure from an electorate that wants a way out of economic stagnation, corrupt practices and the country's foreign policy isolation. Show more

The triumph needs to be celebrated. When it was almost certain that his Tisza party had won the parliamentary elections with a two-thirds majority of seats, Peter Magyar strode through the crowd of enthusiastic supporters with the Hungarian flag in his hand. Then he climbed onto the stage, which had been prepared on the banks of the Danube in Buda directly opposite the mighty, gloriously illuminated parliament building - for the speech in front of a backdrop that was capable of creating images for the history books.

Sunday's parliamentary elections were indeed tinged with the air of historical significance. After 16 years in power, the right-wing populist and Russia-friendly Prime Minister Viktor Orban suffered a crushing defeat. After almost all polling stations had been counted, the bourgeois Tisza party won 138 of 199 seats and 53.2 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission. Orban's Fidesz party won 55 seats, with a 38.3 percent share of the vote.

The far-right party Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) passed the five percent hurdle with 5.9 percent of the vote and won six seats. No other party made it into parliament. There will be no left-wing, green or liberal parties in the new parliament.

With the two-thirds majority, Magyar has a free hand

In his speech to tens of thousands of enthusiastic supporters, Magyar spoke about the options for action that the two-thirds parliamentary majority opens up. "It will make the transition more efficient, more peaceful and smoother." Orban himself had governed with such super majorities since 2010. He used them to cement his authoritarian power architecture with constitutional amendments, laws with constitutional status and appointments based on iron loyalty.

"I call on all the puppets that the (Orban) government has placed on our necks to resign," Magyar shouted to the crowd. Specifically, he mentioned, among others, President Tamas Sulyok, Chief Public Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy and the heads of the Constitutional Court and the Media Supervisory Authority. With a two-thirds majority in parliament, Magyar will be able to dismiss these officials and elect new ones.

However, simply governing like Orban, who ultimately only wanted to establish an authoritarian system, will not be enough. Magyar is under great pressure from an electorate that wants a way out of economic stagnation, corrupt practices and the country's foreign policy isolation. Magyar will have to deliver in the foreseeable future with a party that has been built up in just two years, some of whom are proven experts, but who are also very autonomous personalities.

Europe breathes a sigh of relief

Orban had alienated himself from the European Union (EU), of which Hungary has been a member since 2004. His dismantling of democracy and the rule of law was contrary to the spirit and letter of the European treaties. His alignment with President Vladimir Putin's Russia became even clearer after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022. It increased the alienation from the EU.

Orban recently blocked a 90 billion euro EU loan for Ukraine with his veto - even though his country would not have contributed anything. Shortly before the elections, the transcripts of telephone conversations between Orban and Putin and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov became public. The way in which the Hungarians ingratiated themselves with their Russian counterparts was shocking. Szijjarto passed on internal EU information to Lavrov and provided him with confidential documents at his request.

Orban also blocked new EU-Russia sanctions and progress in the EU accession negotiations with Ukraine. Far-reaching plans for more support for Ukraine - as well as other foreign policy decisions - require the unanimous agreement of all 27 EU member states.

Although Peter Magyar has not yet positioned himself as a particularly staunch supporter of Ukraine, he is considered to be clearly pro-Western and much less close to Russia than Orban.

Selensky "overwhelming victory" for Magyar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Magyar on his "overwhelming victory" in the parliamentary elections. It is important that a constructive approach prevails, Selenskyj wrote late Sunday evening on X. Ukraine has always sought good neighborly relations with all European states and is ready to deepen its cooperation with Hungary.

Zelensky went on to write that Kiev was prepared to work together constructively for the benefit of both nations. Europe and all European nations must be strengthened, millions of Europeans want cooperation and stability.

Congratulations to @magyarpeterMP and the TISZA party on their resounding victory. It is important when constructive approach prevails.



Ukraine has always sought good-neighbourly relations with everyone in Europe and we are ready to advance our cooperation with Hungary.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 12, 2026

In his speech, Magyar assessed the election result as proof that "Hungarians see their place in Europe". He promised that the country would once again be a strong partner in the EU and NATO. A Hungary that no longer blocked the Ukraine issue, for example, would allow the EU to regain its authority to act.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her relief at the election result. "Hungary has chosen Europe", the German politician wrote on Platform X. "A country is finding its way back onto its European path." Europe had always opted for Hungary, she continued. "The Union is becoming stronger." According to a spokeswoman, von der Leyen congratulated Magyar, the likely winner of the election, and they agreed to work closely together.

Hungary has chosen Europe.



Europe has always chosen Hungary.



A country reclaims its European path.



The Union grows stronger.



Magyarország Európát választotta.



Európa mindig Magyarországot választotta.



Egy ország visszatér az európai útjára.



Az Unió erősebbé válik. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 12, 2026

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) told Magyar on X: "I look forward to working together for a strong, secure and above all united Europe."

Ungarn hat entschieden. Herzlichen Glückwunsch zur gewonnenen Wahl, lieber @magyarpeterMP. Ich freue mich auf die Zusammenarbeit für ein starkes, sicheres und vor allem geeintes Europa. — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) April 12, 2026

Alain Berset: "Hungary has decided"

Alain Berset also congratulated Magyar on his election victory. "Hungary has decided. Congratulations to Peter Magyar on his election victory," wrote the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on X. "We look forward to working together to uphold our common commitments, strengthen the rule of law and demonstrate that democracy benefits all citizens," Berset continued.

Hungary has decided. Congratulations to Péter Magyar on the election! @magyarpeterMP



We look forward to working together to uphold our common commitments, strengthen the rule of law, and show that democracy can deliver for all citizens.



At a decisive moment for Europe, the… — Alain Berset (@alain_berset) April 12, 2026

EU Council President António Costa wrote on X that the record turnout showed the democratic spirit of the Hungarian people. "They have spoken - and their will is clear." He said he was looking forward to working closely with Magyar to make Europe stronger and more prosperous.

Record turnout shows the democratic spirit of the Hungarian people. They have spoken—and their will is clear.



I look forward to working closely with @magyarpeterMP to make Europe stronger and more prosperous. — António Costa (@eucopresident) April 12, 2026

Budapest sings and celebrates

In the capital Budapest, Orban's election triggered a level of euphoria never before seen after an election. In the area around Batthyany Square, where Magyar performed, and along the Great Ring Road on the Pest side, large crowds of mainly young people sang and celebrated until the early hours of the morning. The "Budapest Carnival" could also become part of the narrative for the history books.