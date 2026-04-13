The change of power could now usher in a new era in the EU. But it could also backfire. blue News/Keystone SDA

Hungary is experiencing a political earthquake: After 16 years, Viktor Orbán is voted out of office. Could the change of power now also change the wind in the Ukraine war and in other countries? An expert assesses the situation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viktor Orbán was voted out of office after 16 years and replaced by Péter Magyar with a two-thirds majority.

Despite the election defeat, Orbán remains an influential player, as he has shaped institutions and Magyar's broad coalition is difficult to keep stable domestically.

For the EU, the change of power means potentially easier decisions and a potentially tougher line towards Russia. Show more

There was a political earthquake in Hungary on Sunday. Hungary's long-term prime minister Viktor Orbán has been voted out of office. After 16 years of confrontation with the EU, the country is facing a change of course. Péter Magyar was chosen as his successor with a two-thirds majority.

In the past, especially since the war in Ukraine, Viktor Orbán has shown his true colors: close to Putin, populist and definitely not in agreement with the EU. What does this change of power mean for Europe - and are other populist regimes also likely to consider a change of direction? The most important questions and answers.

Does Orbán still have any influence?

One thing is clear: Hungary is on the verge of a change of direction. But Orbán has not completely disappeared from the scene. When asked by blue News, Jonathan Slapin, Professor of Political Science and European Politics at the University of Zurich, explained: "Orbán is highly unlikely to disappear. He is 62 years old and could continue to have a significant influence on Hungarian politics for years to come, even if he loses this election."

In addition, he has had the last 16 years to change the constitution and appoint the judiciary and media according to his ideas. "It is not certain that Orbán's authoritarian measures can be reversed quickly," explains Slapin.

With its sizable majority, Magyar could reverse some of Viktor Orbán's authoritarian changes, but it would have to do so in a way that promotes liberal democracy and not himself. In short, Magyar must not simply replace Orbán's power structures with his own, but should restore genuine democratic rules. "Moreover, Magyar's support base is a broad and diverse coalition that will not be easy to keep together," says Slapin.

Köszönet minden magyarnak itthon és szerte a nagyvilágban!



Óriási megtiszteltetés, hogy a valaha volt legtöbb szavazattal hatalmaztatok fel minket kormányalakításra és arra, hogy a következő négy évben a szabad, európai, működő és emberséges Magyarországért dolgozzunk.



A… pic.twitter.com/8EJvX0pnpB — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) April 13, 2026

Magyar now has a big task ahead of him: "If Magyar wants to be successful, he must also win the support of people who previously supported Orbán." This would mean that Magyar is unlikely to move far in a left-wing or progressive direction. He will have to maintain the support of social conservatives and at the same time push ahead with democratic reforms.

Slapin has been Professor of Political Institutions and European Politics at the University of Zurich since August 1, 2019. He previously worked at several internationally renowned universities, including the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Trinity College in Dublin, the University of Houston and the University of Essex. At the latter, he was also head of the prestigious Essex Summer School for Social Science Data Analysis.

Starting signal for other governments?

The change of government in Hungary is a bang. After all, it is not always possible to vote out a prime minister after 16 years. The question therefore arises as to whether such an event could also be perceived as a signal in other countries. Slapin says: "It sends the signal that incumbents can lose as long as the elections remain reasonably free - even if they are not completely fair."

Something similar was seen in the last Polish presidential elections. On the one hand, the result could show that autocrats are still vulnerable, which could give hope to supporters of liberal democracy. On the other hand, it could prompt leaders with authoritarian tendencies to work even harder to avoid electoral defeat.

Poland's new president Karol Nawrocki has been in office since August 2025. Pawel Supernak/PAP/dpa

This election, together with the previous presidential election in Poland, shows that autocrats can be electorally vulnerable, even if they stack the deck in their favor. "As long as there are reasonably free elections, autocrats can lose. However, I don't think this or any other election points to a major shift across Europe."

What does the change of government mean for Russia?

It is well known that Orbán is a friend of Putin. For example, he has taken a clearly different course to the EU and has not tolerated arms deliveries to Ukraine via Hungary and has strongly criticized sanctions against Russia. Orbán is now no longer in control. What does this mean for Russia?

Viktor Orbán (left) is a supporter of Putin and is considered a right-wing populist. Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Slapin explains: "It will make it easier for the EU to take measures against Russia and support Ukraine. Orbán was undoubtedly the most pro-Russian European head of state."

However, there are now other heads of state who could take on the pro-Russian role in the EU, such as Andrej Babiš in the Czech Republic or Fico in Slovakia. "It remains to be seen whether they have the same ability to block EU policy as Orbán, or whether they will be just as committed after Orbán's departure," says Slapin.

What does this mean for Ukraine?

The political scientist says: "The EU has largely been able to circumvent Orbán's opposition to supporting Ukraine, even when he was still in power. "The bigger question is how the war in the Middle East will affect the war in Ukraine. Possibly by easing sanctions against Russia," says Slapin.

Der slowakische Ministerpräsident Robert Fico hat die Europäische Union aufgefordert, die Sanktionen gegen russische Öl- und Gasimporte aufzuheben. Darüber hinaus müsse die EU Maßnahmen ergreifen, um die Öllieferungen durch die Druschba-Pipeline wiederaufnehmen zu können, sowie… — Lets go, Alice (@letsgoalicew) April 5, 2026

What consequences will the change of power have for Switzerland?

That is not entirely clear. Slapin says: "If the EU is in a position to impose stronger sanctions on Russia or offer Ukraine more support because Orbán is no longer in office, there could possibly be more pressure on Switzerland to follow the EU line." This could mean, for example, imposing the same sanctions against Russia.

What does Orbán's departure mean for the EU in concrete terms?

Hungary's former prime minister has really fallen out with the EU. Orbán raged against Brussels, especially after the start of the war of aggression in Ukraine. Slapin says: "Orbán has long been a thorn in the EU's side, and his loss will undoubtedly make decision-making in Brussels easier."

Other right-wing authoritarians, such as the Prime Minister of Slovakia or the Czech Prime Minister, have lost a strong ally and will find it more difficult to influence Brussels. This could mean that Brussels could now act more quickly, where it would otherwise have had to spend time finding ways around Orbán. "Nevertheless, politicians similar to Babiš in the Czech Republic and Fico in Slovakia remain in place," says Slapin.

Today, Europe is Hungarian.



We are stronger. More united.



To the people of Hungary - you've done it again.



You have spoken.



You have chosen Europe.



It's a victory for fundamental freedoms. pic.twitter.com/C6kEd96jc8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 13, 2026

How stable is the new political start in Hungary really?

Although the change has been successful, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop. Slapin says: "Magyar is leading a broad coalition that includes everything from progressive liberals to conservative nationalists who are only united by their dislike of Orbán."

However, Magyar appears to control a two-thirds majority in parliament, which gives him sufficient power to reverse Orbán's reforms.

The expert continues: "The hope is that Magyar will rebuild political institutions that guarantee the separation of powers against authoritarianism. He says that is his goal."

The difficulty lies in doing this in a way that creates genuinely free and fair institutions and does not give the impression that he is building institutions that support himself - as Orbán has done. "But with such a sizeable majority, there is hope that this can succeed."