Orbán was long regarded as a model of national sovereignty, restrictive migration policy and conservative cultural policy within the right-wing populist MAGA scene. (Archive) KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Viktor Orbán's clear election defeat is causing nervousness in Trump's right-wing MAGA movement. Many are now asking themselves: could the Hungarian scenario also be in store for the USA?

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hungary's voters end Viktor Orbán's long reign and surprise his international supporters.

In the USA, the defeat of Donald Trump's supporters is sparking a debate about the future of right-wing populism.

Strategists warn that without economic success and a mobilized voter base, the right-wing populist MAGA movement also faces political headwinds. Show more

The clear election defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is causing unease in parts of the American right.

The 62-year-old was seen by many supporters of Donald Trump as an ideological role model - a politician who was successful with a tough immigration policy, conservative values and populist rhetoric.

Orbán visited Trump three times at Mar-a-Lago and the White House in 2024 and 2025. Among the many points on which the two agreed was their shared admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A snapshot of Orbán and Trump on July 11, 2024 from the Mar-a-Lago luxury club in Palm Beach, Florida. KEYSTONE

Shortly before the election in Hungary, Trump sent his Vice President JD Vance to Budapest to publicly support Orbán. Using a cell phone loudspeaker, Trump praised the Hungarian head of government for consistently limiting migration and protecting his country.

Burdens and corruption drive voters away

A few days later, however, Hungarian voters denied Orbán a fifth term in office after 16 years - a result that is being closely watched in the US.

Conservative commentators see this as a possible warning. Rod Dreher, a well-known American conservative author and supporter of Trump and Orbán's right-wing populism who now lives in Hungary, tells the New York Times: "The fact that Orbán didn't make it should really scare Republicans."

Even a politically experienced populist could be voted out of office. The economic situation was the decisive factor. Rising costs and allegations of corruption had turned many voters against Orbán.

Orbán's challenger is also conservative

Other voices put the significance of the defeat into perspective. Representatives of conservative organizations emphasize that Orbán's challenger, Péter Magyar, also holds conservative positions on many issues. For them, the election result is therefore less a rejection of right-wing politics than of a long term in office and possible power entrenchment.

Nevertheless, strategists from the MAGA movement are urging caution. Steve Bannon, MAGA podcaster and former advisor to the president, warns that populist movements must not lose their base and must mobilize their supporters on a permanent basis.

Without economic successes and clear political goals, even a strong movement can quickly lose support. He says in the NYT article: "This should not be ignored. It should be taken as an opportunity to redouble our efforts."

Democrats see Orban's case as a political signal

The victory of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, is particularly remarkable as it came despite ruthless electoral district manipulation that gave Orbán's Fidesz party a decisive advantage, analyzes the Guardian.

Observers describe the recent Hungarian elections as free but not fair. "The electoral system was heavily rigged in favor of Fidesz, but it is entirely possible for the opposition to win in such quasi-authoritarian regimes," Levitsky tells the Guardian. He co-authored "How Democracies Die" with Daniel Ziblatt.

Democrats in the US interpret Orbán's defeat as a political signal. Leading party representatives say they are hoping for similar developments in the upcoming American midterm elections in November in the United States.

"Watch out, Donald Trump. Would-be dictators are losing favor," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to Reuters.

"Far-right authoritarian Viktor Orbán lost the election," wrote New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, the ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, on social media. "In November, it's the turn of Trump supporters and MAGA extremists in Congress."