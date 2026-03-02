Wearing a cap and suit, Trump watches the attack on Iran in the improvised "War Room". X / White House

The US airstrikes on Iran were not coordinated from the White House, but from Donald Trump's club in Florida. While guests celebrated at the gala dinner, an improvised crisis team was set up behind closed doors.

Donald Trump gave the order to attack Iran from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

There he coordinated Operation Epic Fury with top intelligence and military officials.

Critics warn of the security risks of a private crisis center. Show more

The air strikes against Iran were apparently not decided in the Situation Room of the White House, but in the US President's private sphere. As reported by CNN, Donald Trump gave the order to attack from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

While a gala dinner was being held at the club, Trump is said to have coordinated the "Epic Fury" operation with his closest leadership team. Photos published by the White House show him without a tie and wearing a "USA" cap at a table with advisors and military representatives.

Top intelligence and military officials on site

According to media reports, the CIA Director, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, among others, were present to oversee the start of the military operation. Trump is said to have personally followed the operation.

The President returned to Washington on Sunday.

President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026 pic.twitter.com/st88hbLrpY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

The fact that a private club is being used as an improvised crisis room is being criticized. Observers complain that a property like Mar-a-Lago does not meet the same security standards as official military situation centers.

Supporters, on the other hand, see this as Trump's leadership style: he governs where he feels most comfortable. In previous crises, he has used his resort as a meeting place for advisors, ministers and international guests.