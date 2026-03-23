US President Donald Trump is holding out the prospect of a ceasefire in the Iran conflict - but at the same time is clearly escalating the tone. New statements show: The pressure on Tehran remains massive.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has halted planned attacks for the time being because, according to him, Iran is seeking talks.

At the same time, he is openly threatening further bombings if no deal is reached.

His statements on the distribution of power and US demands are causing international irritation. Show more

There are signs of a possible turnaround in the conflict between the USA and Iran - but US President Donald Trump's course remains contradictory.

On the one hand, Trump has announced that he is suspending planned attacks on Iranian infrastructure for the time being. He speaks of progress in talks and a possible agreement.

On the other hand, he is simultaneously tightening his tone - and making it clear that military options are still on the table.

Trump told journalists that the USA was on the verge of attacking Iran's central energy facilities. "Tomorrow morning we would have destroyed their biggest power plants, which cost over ten billion dollars. One shot - and everything would be gone," he said.

The only reason the attack did not take place was because Tehran sought contact. "They made the call. Not me - they called. They want a deal." This contradicts the Iranian statements that there was "no contact" with Trump.

Trump announces meeting for Monday

Trump also emphasized that talks are already underway or imminent. "We will be meeting today", he said. Should an agreement be reached, the conflict could be resolved.

At the same time, however, he formulated a clear threat: "If things don't go well, we will simply continue to bomb."

One thing is clear: the situation remains volatile - and Trump is hardly predictable. While the US president is talking about "productive talks" and holding out the prospect of a ceasefire, he is also sending signals of escalation.

Another statement also caused additional irritation: Trump suggested that the strategically important Strait of Hormuz could in future be "jointly controlled by me and the Ayatollah" - a remark that caused international astonishment.

At the same time, the US demands on Iran remain tough. Tehran should completely renounce nuclear weapons, scale back its missile program and cease uranium enrichment. "Otherwise," Trump threatened on Monday, "the war will continue."