Jeffrey Epstein wrote this postcard to Larry Nassar. U. S. Department of Justice

Shortly before his death, Epstein wrote a postcard to the notorious sex offender Larry Nassar. In it, he mentions the preference of "even our president" for young girls. Was Trump meant?

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein writes in one of his last letters that "our president too" shares "our fondness for young, nubile girls".

The postcard was written during Donald Trump's first term in office.

The letter was addressed to sex offender Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison for abusing girls and young women. Show more

This article will be updated regularly.

A few days before his death, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wrote a postcard to sex offender Larry Nassar. It reads: "Our president also shares our preference for young, nubile girls". The letter was written in August 2019, according to several US media outlets. Although Donald Trump is not mentioned by name in the note, he was in his first term in the White House at the time.

The postcard is part of the documents released by the US Department of Justice on Monday evening (local time).

According to the report, the card was sent to Nassar a few days after Epstein's death. This is the former doctor of the US Olympic team who is responsible for the biggest abuse scandal in the history of American sport. Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

"Life is unfair"

"As you know by now, I took the 'short way' home," Epstein writes, continuing:

"Good luck! We had one thing in common ... our love and care for young women, in the hope that they would realize their full potential. Our president shares our love for young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by, he loved to 'grope' her, (...). Life is unfair."

The postcard was signed "Your J. Epstein" and addressed to "L.N.", Nassar's initials.

The letter was apparently sent after Epstein's death. U. S. Department of Justice

Department of Justice responds

The US Department of Justice has responded to the publication of the letter on the short message service X. They are currently "verifying the authenticity of this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar".

At the same time, the statement presents "three facts" that are intended to sow doubt about the authenticity of the letter: The stamp was from Virginia instead of New York, where Jeffrey Epstein was in prison at the time in question. The sender listed the wrong prison and Epstein's prison number was missing, the mention of which is mandatory for such correspondence. Finally, the letter had only been processed by the post office three days after Epstein's death.