Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his TV comeback with tears in his eyes and clear words. After a turbulent week of forced absence, he used the stage to defend himself - and to lash out against Trump.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jimmy Kimmel has returned with his late-night show after a week-long suspension, emphasizing that he never intended to trivialize the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The cancellation had sparked fierce debates about freedom of speech and brought prominent support for Kimmel, while Donald Trump sharply criticized his return.

Some major broadcasters such as Sinclair and Nexstar are still not airing the show, but it is back on ABC and has attracted a lot of attention. Show more

Jimmy Kimmel has returned to television with his late-night show after a week-long forced break. In an emotional monologue on Tuesday evening, he made it clear that it was never his intention to trivialize the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel reported how overwhelming the reactions to his forced break had been: "In the last six days, I've heard from every person I've ever met - and a few I'd long forgotten about." Even old acquaintances such as his former radio boss from the 1980s had got in touch.

He not only thanked colleagues such as Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart and John Oliver, but also explicitly thanked conservative critics: "Perhaps most of all, I want to thank the people who don't like my show and don't share what I believe in - but who defend my right to say it anyway." Even Ted Cruz, Kimmel said, had made a surprisingly "very nice" statement - "and I don't think I've ever said this before: Ted Cruz is right."

"It was not my intention to trivialize the murder"

The presenter reiterated his position: "It was never my intention to trivialize the murder of Charlie Kirk. I don't think there's anything funny about it. [...] I understand that some felt my words were unclear or inappropriate. And I can see why some were angry."

Kimmel was particularly moving in recalling the widow of the murdered man, "Over the weekend, Erica Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. That is a selfless act of mercy, an example we should follow. If we take anything from this tragedy, I hope it is this - and not hate."

In forceful words, he warned against government interference in satire and the media: "It's not legal. That's not American. It's anti-American - and dangerous. If we no longer have free speech, then we no longer have a free country." He also addressed Trump's attacks directly: "He somehow managed to force Colbert out of CBS, now he's targeted me and is openly hoping that NBC will fire Fallon and Meyers as well."

Kimmel's comment on this development: "Our president celebrates when Americans lose their jobs just because he can't take a joke."

"Dark moment for freedom of speech"

The ABC channel, which belongs to Disney, had canceled Kimmel's show the previous week after right-wing circles and even the FCC leadership appointed by Trump had built up massive pressure. The background to this was a monologue by Kimmel on 15 September in which he criticized the "MAGA gang" for trying to "politically exploit" the alleged perpetrator. FCC chief Brendan Carr then threatened to review ABC's broadcasting license, as the Guardian reported.

Kimmel's return was supported by large parts of Hollywood. More than 400 stars - including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston - signed an open letter from the ACLU criticizing Disney for the suspension and speaking of a "dark moment for freedom of expression". Unions and fellow presenters such as Stephen Colbert also backed Kimmel.

US President Donald Trump initially welcomed the dismissal, but railed against the comeback. He wrote on his Truth Social platform that he could not believe that "ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back". He also threatened new lawsuits against the broadcaster. Trump had already sued the media several times in the past - some cases ended in settlements.

Not all channels showed Kimmel

However, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is not completely free-to-air. The Sinclair and Nexstar station groups, which together account for around a quarter of ABC's reach, continued to refuse to broadcast it. Sinclair is demanding an apology to Kirk's family and a donation to his organization Turning Point USA. Nexstar explained that it wanted to see a "respectful culture of discussion" before Kimmel's show returned to the program.

ABC justified the original suspension as an attempt to avoid further inflaming a heated situation. In a statement, the company explained that the comments were "ill-timed and therefore insensitive". After discussions with Kimmel, the decision was made to return.

Despite the limited coverage, Tuesday night's return was one of the most-watched TV events of the season. Supporters gathered outside the studio in Los Angeles with banners celebrating Kimmel as a defender of free speech. "Free speech won today," one viewer at the scene told the New York Times.