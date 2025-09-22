Donald Trump proudly shows a photo of Voeadimir Putin and himself in Alaska at the White House on August 22. KEYSTONE

Russia's propaganda is in good spirits: the fact that Donald Trump is not being influenced by "little King" Charles in the UK when it comes to Ukraine pleases Vladimir Solovyov, as does the president's fight against the domestic media.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Putin's propagandist Vladimir Solovyov talks about the latest events in the USA on his TV show.

The panel cheers because Trump did not allow himself to be lectured by "little King" Charles in the UK about Ukraine.

The fact that Trump is targeting George Soros is also pleasing.

Solovyov and co love Trump because "this man can bring about any change in fortune".

"You have your free American press": Trump's dealings with the media are exemplary in view of Colbert and Kimmel, according to Russian TV. Show more

"It's been an amazing week, of course," says the eponym of the TV show "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" on the channel "Rossiya 1", rubbing his hands together. "It was very productive in terms of a number of events."

The protagonist of state propaganda continues: "If desired, anyone could find confirmation for any opinion. Some might say the world is on the brink of World War III. Some might say the world is further away from World War III."

Where is your First Amendment now? Vladimir Solovyov is delighted with Trump's campaign against the US media. YouTube/Russian Media Monitor

He continues: "Some might say that everything is heading towards a war between the US and China. Some might say the opposite. Look, all your ideas about who Trump is have turned out to be wrong."

What makes Solovyov think that? The US president has frozen military aid to Taiwan - "because Trump doesn't want a dispute with China". On the one hand, Washington is calling on Brussels to impose secondary sanctions, while on the other, the 79-year-old is in close contact with President Xi Jinping - as if with a "close friend".

"We will be the ones to decide what happens to you"

The Russians have not missed the fact that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and "their little king" Charles drummed up support for the Ukrainian cause during the state visit to the UK. "Trump listens attentively and nods his head," says the presenter, "but he acts entirely in his own way."

The latest round of Vladimir Solovyov. YouTube/Russian Media Monitor

Slovyov shows a clip from Air Force One when Trump is asked if he will call for a ceasefire soon. "It doesn't feel like it, but at the real time it will be sharp if I have to do it," is the reply. No one understands what is meant by this, Solovyov said.

"The Council of Europe has suddenly decided that they should punish us and decide what happens to us," adds the 61-year-old, snorting: "Listen, we'll be the ones to decide what happens to you." The Europeans could only come to events if the USA joined in.

"Butbaijan and Albania"

The White House has not only classified Antifa as a terrorist organization, but is also after George Soros. The liberal billionaire has already supported people such as the murdered opposition figure Alexei Navalny or the independent newspaper "Novaya Gazeta".

"You are all members of a terrorist organization that has not only acted against Russia's interests, but also against the forces that elected Donald Trump," Solovyov shouts at them. Satanism has "finally" been banned in his home country, the show host says in this context.

Solovyov comes to talk about a Trump gaffe when the panel jokes that Moscow could give Trump his own Nobel Peace Prize. The New Yorker had once again bragged in the UK that he had ended seven wars - including the one between "Butbaijan and Albania".

"You're wrong not to love our Trump"

He was of course referring to Azerbaijan and Armenia. "Didn't he end this conflict? He did," Solovyov attests - and yes, this is one of two wars in which the White House had a positive influence on the end. "Our Trumpushka is being treated unfairly," jokes Solovyov, referring to the word babushka, which means big girl.

Political scientist Andrei Sidorov laughs at this: "If we talk about what Trump has done with foreign policy, he has not been successful with the claims he has made. But I won't deny that he is a salesman."

Political scientist Andrei Sidorov "fears" Donald Trump. YouTube/Russian Media Monitor

"You're doing wrong not to love our Trump," Solovyov grins. "You have to get over yourself, Andrei." "Look, it's not that I don't love him. I fear him," Sidorov replies. "Because this man can bring about any turn of events."

Respect for Trump's late-night attacks

Solovyov is reminded of Trump's interaction with an Australian reporter before his departure for the UK: "What kind of questions are you asking?" the US president asked. "I'll tell [the Australian prime minister] about them." There is much laughter in the room.

"Trump is doing very well," the presenter summarized: "He didn't like a show [by Stephen Colbert] and said: 'Get rid of her. It has bad ratings'. The second time [on Jimmy Kimmel], he said, 'Get rid of him, too."

This pleases the Putin friend: "You have your free American press - protected by the Constitution," Solovyov etches. "So he says, 'Let me fire all of them.' Why did the [Disney] corporation do that and fire [Kimmel]? Trump is expressing his opinion as a viewer."

He added: "America is moving away from its fundamental principles: The president doesn't like it, but why are the [networks] starting to act like this? That's what's surprising. So it's not about Trump, it's about America." "Of course, of course," Sidorov agrees. "And by the way, it's very good."