Jacques Pitteloud paints a bleak picture of the geopolitical world situation. ats

Swiss ambassador to NATO Jacques Pitteloud warns of a geopolitical turning point in drastic terms. The international order as it has existed since 1945 is about to collapse.

Gregoire Galley

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss ambassador to NATO, Jacques Pitteloud, warns that the global order has been increasingly disintegrating since the Second World War.

He sees several simultaneous crises, including conflicts between nuclear powers, demographic tensions and the influence of authoritarian systems.

Europe has delegated its security to the USA for decades and is now facing the challenge of becoming more independent. Show more

The Swiss ambassador to NATO, Jacques Pitteloud, painted a bleak picture of the current world situation during an appearance at the University of Lausanne. At an event organized by the "Fondation Jean Monnet pour l'Europe" on 18 March, he opened his speech with unusually clear words: "I will spoil your appetite."

Pitteloud warned of a historic turning point. Several conflicts are currently escalating at the same time - including those involving nuclear powers. In addition to Russia and the USA, he also mentioned Israel and Pakistan. For him, it is clear that theinternational order that has existed since the end of the Second World War is becoming increasingly shaky.

The diplomat used an image from geology to explain the current dynamic. The geopolitical tensions resembled tectonic plates that had shifted over the years and were now colliding in the form of an "earthquake".

"We are experiencing a return to the politics of hardness"

Pitteloud cites several fundamental developments as the causes. These include demographic shifts, with some countries facing sharply falling birth rates while others are experiencing strong population growth. According to him, these imbalances could lead to new migration movements that are difficult to control.

Added to this are the consequences of climate change, the increasing influence of authoritarian systems and technological developments, which harbor both opportunities and risks.

«Europe has delegated its security to the USA for 60 years.» Jacques Pitteloud Head of the Swiss Mission to NATO.

Pitteloud is particularly critical of Europe's role. "We are experiencing a return to a policy of toughness," he said. Europe and Switzerland had long believed that the world had stabilized permanently after the experiences of the Second World War. But now the law of the jungle is asserting itself again.

At the same time, Europe had outsourced its security to the United States for decades. An independent European defense is therefore difficult to implement, as central military capabilities - especially in the area of intelligence services - are still heavily dependent on the USA.

Despite the gloomy analysis, Pitteloud also sees opportunities for action. Europe must strengthen its innovative power, particularly in the field of renewable energies. There also needs to be more cooperation between countries and structural reforms within the European Union.

According to Pitteloud, it remains to be seen whether European governments have the political will to make such changes. What is clear, however, is that the pressure is growing - and time is of the essence.

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