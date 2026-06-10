In the massive trial against former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, reports of the humiliation of a co-defendant have sparked outrage.

ARCHIVE – Turkish security forces stand guard outside Silivri Prison, where the jailed mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, is on trial. Photo: Dilara Acikgoz/AP/dpa

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch and the Lawyers’ Association (CHD) called for an investigation into the incidents on Wednesday. Politicians from the main opposition party, the CHP, also demanded action.

The background to this is the testimony given on Tuesday by the director of the city administration’s communications company. According to trial observers, the defendant testified that after her arrest, she was forced to undress completely in a room and also expose her genitals.

Furthermore, during the interrogation, the prosecutor threatened to place the two children of the single mother into state custody. When she requested a lawyer, the prosecutor responded by saying that with that attitude, she would never see her children again.

Police Reject Allegations

The Istanbul Police Department dismissed the allegations as baseless. The entire arrest process took place in accordance with the constitution and human rights principles, according to a statement published on X.

The defendant has been in pretrial detention for more than a year. The prosecution accuses her of corruption, among other things; she denies the charges.

Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey representative for the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, told the German Press Agency (dpa) that these are serious allegations that require an immediate investigation.

They have repeatedly received complaints that suspects in the proceedings have been pressured to incriminate other defendants in order to secure their own release. A trial based on such unlawful conduct also reinforces fears that the entire proceedings are politically motivated.

The trial against the ousted Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival Imamoglu and more than 400 other defendants began in early March and has also drawn international attention. Among other things, he is accused of founding and leading a criminal organization, as well as bribery and money laundering. The government denies exerting influence over the judiciary.