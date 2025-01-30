A passenger on the S-Bahn recognized Ronald P. on the S-Bahn. Screenshot «Aktenzeichen XY»

The police arrested a suspect at Frankfurt Central Station who was last seen on the TV show "Aktenzeichen XY". He is said to have committed more than 100 crimes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ronald P. was arrested in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The reason: He is said to have committed over 100 criminal offenses in the last 15 years, according to investigators*.

A passenger had recognized Ronald P. after his case was shown on the show "Aktenzeichen XY". Show more

Luca Bichlmaier, Maximilian Klingermann or Stefan Blumtritt: these are three of the at least 56 pseudonyms under which Ronald P. is alleged to have committed crimes. According to the investigators, there have been almost 150 in the last 15 years. Throughout Germany and on Mallorca.

On January 22, 2025, his case was shown on the ZDF show "Aktenzeichen XY". And on Tuesday, the man was arrested at Frankfurt Central Station.

As the Federal Police announced on Wednesday, a passenger recognized P. in an S-Bahn train and informed the police. They stopped the train, checked the 34-year-old and finally arrested him.

From fraud to theft

He was wanted for many offenses - from fraud to theft. A surveillance video from a café in Stuttgart was shown in the program. P. was talking to the waiter there. When the waiter briefly leaves the room, P. grabs the day's takings and flees.

According to the investigators, P. used false names to gain the trust of his victims and then secretly withdrew money from their accounts. He also rented rooms in hotels and guesthouses and disappeared without paying.

When he was arrested, he had numerous credit cards with him, the origin of which is currently being investigated by the police.

After his arrest, he was taken to the Frankfurt district court, the statement continued.