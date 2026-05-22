Friday's climate strike rally was directed against the SVP's immigration initiative. Keystone

"Our problem is on a private jet": Following a call by the Climate Strike movement, over 2000 people demonstrated in Bern against the SVP's immigration initiative.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday evening, over 2000 people demonstrated in Bern against the SVP's immigration initiative.

The Climate Strike movement accuses the party of using its initiative as a diversionary tactic.

Instead of isolationism, what is needed is the expansion of public transport and a sustainable energy transition. Show more

More than 2,000 people demonstrated in Bern on Friday evening for climate justice and against the SVP's immigration initiative. They responded to a call from the Climate Strike Bern movement. People under the age of 25 were in the majority.

The banners they carried read slogans such as "Capping CO2 instead of people" and "Our problem is not in a rubber dinghy, but in a private jet".

In its appeal, the climate strike accused the SVP of using its 10 million Swiss initiative as a diversionary tactic. With its initiative, it claims to be campaigning against overcrowded trains, excessively high rents and for environmental protection.

At the same time, it is the SVP that wants to make savings in public transport, social services and climate protection. Instead of isolationism, more money is needed for the expansion of public transport and for a sustainable energy transition.

Swiss voters will decide on the immigration initiative on June 14.