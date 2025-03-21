Joël Le Scouarnec, shown here in a court sketch from 2020, has been on trial in Vannes since February 24 in a case involving the rape of 299 patients. AFP

In the abuse trial against French ex-surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec, the authorities are investigating other possible victims. The doctor's diaries suggest that more people could be affected.

Former surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec is on trial for the abuse of 299 patients.

The judiciary has launched new investigations to identify other possible victims.

Evidence of hundreds of other acts comes from the accused's diaries. Show more

A French doctor currently on trial for 299 cases of abuse may have abused even more people than previously known. The French judiciary has launched new investigations to find more victims, the public prosecutor's office in Rennes announced on Thursday. "It is quite possible that some victims have not yet been identified", explained the public prosecutor's office.

Former surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec has been on trial since February for the abuse of 299 patients, most of them children. His victims were on average eleven years old. The 74-year-old largely confessed to his crimes at the start of the trial. According to the prosecution, he abused his young patients under the pretext of examinations or while they were under anaesthetic.

Le Scouarnec had already been sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2020 for the abuse and rape of four girls. During the investigations into these cases, investigators came across the doctor's diaries in which he described in detail the abuse or rape of hundreds of children. He often wrote down the names and ages of the children, which is why around 300 victims could be identified.

Worked in 12 hospitals

However, some of the names from the diaries have not yet been assigned, the public prosecutor's office has now explained. Some of the alleged victims have not yet been heard.

Victims' lawyer Francesca Satta described the start of the investigation as "great progress". "More people are contacting me all the time to ask whether they might also be among the victims," she said. A foundation is also demanding a complete list of the surgeon's patients from the health insurance company.

Le Scouarnec worked in around twelve different hospitals in the west of France. Although some of his bosses and colleagues knew that he had previously been convicted of child pornography, this did not hinder his career. The trial is scheduled to last four months. The accused faces up to 20 years in prison.