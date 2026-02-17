The US Department of Justice publishes a list of more than 300 prominent names that appear in the Epstein files. They include celebrities, billionaires, powerful foreigners and US politicians from both the government and the opposition.
Nevertheless, no one is satisfied. On the contrary.
It is in the nature of things: Attorney General Pam Bondi wants to make the nation and political Washington believe on six pages that her agency has now really published everything there is to say in the Epstein case. At the same time, she throws 300 names at the world - but Bondi leaves open how often and in what context they appear in the files.
From Beyoncé to the Pope
And so the reader of the list is presented with a colorful bouquet of people and personalities who are all treated equally in this one, although this confuses and dilutes. See for yourself:
And why are they meaningless now? For example, because actress Marilyn Monroe may have been marketed as a sex bomb during her lifetime, but when the actress died at the age of 36, Jeffrey Epstein was only nine years old. And Elvis Presley can be accused of many things, but not that he had anything to do with the paedophile: Epstein was only 24 when the singer died.
Pope Johanes Paul II is also on Bondi's list of names. Also unclassified. Less surprising are the various members of government and opposition politicians who are named: Pam Bondi herself and MPs Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who got the Epstein bill rolling, are also represented.
Which billionaire is named how often?
The problem is that it is impossible to distinguish between friend and foe. For example, there are plenty of US presidents in the letter. However, it is doubtful whether Barack Obama or even Ronald Reagan carry the same weight as Donald Trump: The 79-year-old appears in the files "more than a million times", says Democratic MP Jamie Raskin, who was able to view the partially uncensored files.
It is also well known that Epstein was particularly well connected in the tech industry. In fact, the list omits names: Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page or Apple boss Tim Cook also appear in the previously published Epstein files, but not on Bondi's "new" list.
But this is also about the ratio: Brin, Page and Cook have 265, 293 and 152 entries respectively, according to Mashable. Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates and Peter Thiel have 2638, 2527 and 2273 references respectively, it continues.
How Trump is sawing at Massie's chair
Pam Bondi is slowing down the investigation into the case instead of helping to clear it up - and Donald Trump is pulling the strings. At least that's what Thomas Massie, one of the two fathers of the Epstein Act, says. The thanks: Donald Trump as well as potent donors are now supporting his opponent within the party.
"This is the Epstein class," says Massie on ABC, categorizing the fire from within his own ranks. "The people who are funding the attacks against me may or may not be in the Epstein files, but they certainly have contact with people who are in the files."
Trump has promised transparency but has not delivered, says Massie: "He's still in the Epstein class." Massie demands uncensored access to all case files: "We want to be able to see all these documents. They can't withhold [them] after they've already created them."
Trump signed "because he had to"
So the fight for transparency continues - as does the review of the documents. Republican Nancy Mace is also calling on X to publish the complete files and criticizes the fact that names are missing from the Justice Department's list - the MP had also previously viewed the partially uncensored files.
One thing is already clear, analyzes the "New York Times":"The files tell the story of a heinous criminal who got a free ride from the ruling class in which he lived because he had something to offer them: money, connections, lavish dinner parties, a private plane, a remote island and, in some cases, sex."
But why did Trump sign the Epstein bill if he wants to prevent its publication? "The only reason [Trump] signed our bill that we passed in the House of Representatives was because he had to. It became a massive political issue," says ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted the Epstein files were blocked by Trump:
“He fought the hardest to STOP these files from being released.”
And: The biggest political miscalculation in Donald Trump's career was that he initially described the law as a hoax and resisted its publication. "So that Thomas Massie, myself, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert had to vote with all the Democrats to get it passed," said the former MP.