The rat is over 50 centimeters long. Facebook

In the north of England, a 56-centimeter-long rat is causing a stir - and a political row. While local residents sound the alarm, the Conservative opposition accuses the city council of gross negligence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rat the size of a cat has been discovered in Redcar and Cleveland.

Conservative politicians blame the Labour city government - because of cost-cutting measures in pest control.

Rat sightings are increasing in several British cities - the authorities are under pressure. Show more

It's as long as a small dog - and is currently making headlines across northern England: A 56-centimeter rat has been discovered on a property in Redcar and Cleveland. Pest controllers are talking about a record find - and the political debate is gathering pace.

Conservative councillor Stephen Martin holds the Labour-led council directly responsible. "This rat is huge. You can tell by the bag it was transported in - it's the size of a cat," Martin told the Telegraph.

He believes the council is to blame: it has cut back on pest control, reduced services and passed the responsibility on to the public. Residents have to pay for rat infestations on private property themselves - even if the animals originally came from council land.

Rats on the rise

Martin is not alone in his criticism. Other city councillors also speak of an increasing rat infestation - especially in residential areas and on communal land. Councillor David Taylor warns: "The animals have become bolder. It seems they have really taken up residence in some neighborhoods."

The latest discovery is not an isolated case. Reports of giant rats are increasing in the UK. In Birmingham, a garbage strike led to an invasion of rats. A so-called "rat tax" was even introduced there - anyone who called the city's pest controllers had to pay extra. There were also headlines in Glasgow in 2023 about rats the size of small dogs.

The largest recorded rat to date was caught in Bournemouth in the south of England in 2018 - it was 53 centimetres long. The current find clearly exceeds this figure once again.

Whether the rat discovered is actually the largest in the UK has not yet been officially confirmed.