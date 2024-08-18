An accident on the Bundesstraße 6 costs the lives of four people. (symbolic image) dpa

During an overtaking maneuver on a main road in the district of Bautzen, two cars collide and one of them crashes into a tree. Four people die - and one woman is seriously injured.

Four people have died in a serious car accident on the B6 federal highway in the Saxon district of Bautzen. A woman was also seriously injured, according to the police. The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday during an overtaking maneuver in the Arnsdorf district of Fischbach.

According to the police, a 64-year-old driver had attempted to overtake two cars in front. The 52-year-old driver of the middle car presumably saw this too late and also started an overtaking maneuver. Both vehicles collided and the 64-year-old's car then crashed into a tree next to the road. In addition to him, three passengers aged 59, 81 and 86 also suffered fatal injuries. The 61-year-old female passenger suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the other cars were uninjured.

The emergency services were deployed, including a helicopter. The B6 was fully closed at the scene of the accident for around nine hours and only reopened to traffic in the early morning.

