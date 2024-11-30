A teenager succumbed to his injuries. Polizei Niedersachsen

In Germany, a teenager dies in an unsuccessful overtaking maneuver. Three other young people are injured.

Sven Ziegler

On Friday evening, a serious traffic accident occurred in Westerstede in Lower Saxony, Germany. An unsuccessful overtaking maneuver caused a car to crash into a tree. There were four young people in the vehicle; a 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The exact circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated by the police. It is still unclear why the overtaking maneuver failed and the vehicle left the road. The identity of the deceased teenager has not been released. The other occupants of the vehicle did not suffer any life-threatening injuries according to information so far.

The authorities are appealing to all road users to exercise increased caution and attention on the roads, especially during the darker months of the year. Rash overtaking maneuvers can have serious consequences and should therefore always be carried out with the utmost care.