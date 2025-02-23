Residential Customers
Bundestag election 2025
Overview of the results
Valérie Glutz
23.2.2025
Germany will elect a new Bundestag in February. Significant shifts in the existing power structures are expected.
Michael Kappeler/dpa
23.02.2025, 07:42
Valérie Glutz
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Following the collapse of the traffic light coalition in November 2024, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier decisively dissolved the Bundestag.
The new parliament will be elected on February 23, 2025.
Here you can find an overview of all the results of the German Bundestag election.
All the important dates
The timetable until the German general election
More about the Bundestag election
ARD "Wahlarena"
Merz takes the S-Bahn - Weidel gets personal
Jauch put her through the wringer
Did Chancellor candidate Weidel lie about her place of residence?
During live quadrell in Germany
Günther Jauch pulls Merz's tax beer lid out from under the lectern