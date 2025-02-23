  1. Residential Customers
Bundestag election 2025 Overview of the results

Valérie Glutz

23.2.2025

Germany will elect a new Bundestag in February. Significant shifts in the existing power structures are expected.
Michael Kappeler/dpa

23.02.2025, 07:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Following the collapse of the traffic light coalition in November 2024, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier decisively dissolved the Bundestag.
  • The new parliament will be elected on February 23, 2025.
  • Here you can find an overview of all the results of the German Bundestag election.
Show more

All the important dates. The timetable until the German general election

All the important datesThe timetable until the German general election

