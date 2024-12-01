  1. Residential Customers
"Get some help" Own mother exposes Trump's ministerial candidate

ai-scrape

1.12.2024 - 10:48

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for the Department of Defense, is facing accusations of infidelity. His mother writes to him: "Get help."

01.12.2024, 10:48

01.12.2024, 10:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pete Hegseth's mother exposes him in an email.
  • In this message, she accuses him of treating women badly and showing a lack of character.
  • Although no charges have been brought, the incident has tarnished Hegseth's reputation considerably.
Show more

Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense continues to make waves. Now the Fox News presenter is at the center of a controversy after an email from his mother in 2018 became public.

In this message, she accuses him of treating women badly and showing a lack of character. These allegations are linked to a 2017 incident in which Hegseth was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Although no charges were brought, the incident has significantly tarnished Hegseth's reputation.

In the email, obtained by The New York Times, Penelope Hegseth expresses her disappointment in her son's behavior and urges him to seek help. "On behalf of all women (and I know there are many) that you have abused in any way, I say (...): Seek help and look at yourself honestly," the Times quotes from the email.

Hegseth is in the middle of a divorce

Hegseth emphasizes that she has no respect for men who cheat on and take advantage of women. "You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother it pains me and I'm embarrassed to say it, but it's the sad, sad truth."

Despite these harsh words, she assures that she still loves her son. She later apologized in another email, which she did not provide to the newspaper, and defended Hegseth as a good husband and father.

Loyalty is the most important prerequisite. Trump's planned team: radicals, billionaires and a breakfast host

The revelation of this email comes at a critical time in Hegseth's life, as he is in the midst of a divorce from his second wife Samantha. She had filed for divorce after it was revealed that Hegseth was expecting a child with a Fox employee. His first marriage also ended due to infidelity, according to court documents.

The allegations against Hegseth raise questions about his fitness to serve as Secretary of Defense, especially since he must be confirmed by the Senate. Reports of his possible embezzlement and the 2017 incident have also caused concern among his party colleagues. Police have released the investigation files into the incident, further fueling discussions about Hegseth's character. The incident, in which a woman, anonymously referred to as "Jane Doe", was allegedly held in a hotel room and abused after an event in California, is now being investigated further.

