Residents stand next to a damaged car at the site of a cross-border attack by the Pakistani army in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province last Sunday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Hedayat Shah

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of supporting terrorist groups. Now fighting between the neighbors is escalating: the Pakistani military is also attacking Kabul from the air.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, conflicts with Pakistan have intensified.

The neighboring countries recently agreed on a ceasefire.

But now the fighting is escalating again.

Following an offensive by the Afghan Taliban, Pakistan's air force attacked military installations in the neighboring country on Friday night.

Pakistan declared "open war" on the ruling Taliban government in Afghanistan. Show more

The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan is escalating. Following an offensive by the Afghan Taliban, Pakistan's air force attacked military installations in the neighboring country during the night. Pakistan declared "open war" on the ruling Taliban government in Afghanistan. "Our patience has run out. Now there is open war between us and you," wrote Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday in the online service X.

Targets in the Afghan capital Kabul and the provinces of Kandahar and Paktia were also bombed in Pakistan's attack. This was confirmed by the spokesman for the Islamist Taliban government, Sabiullah Mujahid, on the X platform. There were no reports of casualties from the airstrikes. The Pakistani side spoke of dozens of Taliban fighters killed.

Afghanistan had previously attacked Pakistani positions along the disputed border. In the process, 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement on X. Pakistani positions in the border area had been captured.

Press release from the Ministry of National Defense regarding the results of tonight’s retaliatory attacks. pic.twitter.com/XFpfrG46X2 — د ملي دفاع وزارت - وزارت دفاع ملی (@MoDAfghanistan2) February 26, 2026

UN Secretary-General calls for de-escalation

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari wrote in the night on X that the reaction of the Pakistani armed forces was comprehensive and decisive. His country will not make any concessions in terms of peace and territorial integrity. 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed in counter-attacks, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told X. Among other things, weapons depots, tanks and military installations were destroyed in the attacks. The claims of both sides could not initially be independently verified.

🇵🇰 “Pakistan will not compromise on peace & territorial integrity. Our armed forces' response is comprehensive & decisive. Those who mistake our peace for weakness will face a strong response — and no one will be beyond reach."

~ President Asif Ali Zardari — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 26, 2026

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to de-escalate in view of the recent mutual attacks. According to his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres said that the parties should try to resolve all differences through diplomatic channels.

Taliban checkpoint in the Afghan capital Kabul. (February 26, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Samiullah Popal

Conflict between the neighbors flares up again

Pakistan attacked positions in Afghanistan just last weekend. The UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) subsequently announced that 13 civilians had been killed and seven others injured in the air strikes. Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid described the subsequent attacks on Pakistan as a counter-offensive.

Relations between the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan have recently deteriorated massively. It was only in the fall that fighting broke out. According to UN figures, 70 Afghan civilians died in Pakistani attacks at the time. Peace negotiations mediated by the Gulf emirate of Qatar and Turkey failed to bring about a lasting solution to the conflict.

What is behind the fighting?

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring terrorists who carry out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul denies this.

In particular, the group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - widely known as the Pakistani Taliban - and a regional offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) have been carrying out more and more attacks in Pakistan for years. According to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan rose to almost 700 in 2025.

The United Nations also wrote in a recently published report that the government in Kabul provides a favorable environment for various terrorist groups in the country and supports the Pakistani Taliban. The ruling Taliban deny this.

The neighboring countries share an approximately 2,400-kilometer-long border that was established in 1893 between what was then British India and the Emirate of Afghanistan. The course of the de facto border, known as the "Durand Line", is disputed between the countries.