In the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, mediator Pakistan continues to fuel hopes for a swift conclusion to the agreement. Now, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggests that an agreement can be expected “within the next 24 hours.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks of a possible peace deal between the U.S. and Iran “within the next 24 hours.”

“As finalization is expected within the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace agreement immediately thereafter,” wrote Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the online platform X. Preparations are also underway for technical-level talks next week.

“We are closer to a peace agreement than ever before,” Sharif stated. “We are confident that this historic peace agreement will form a solid foundation for lasting peace.”

There is talk that the agreement to end the war could be signed in Geneva—on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which begins Monday in nearby Evian (France) and at which U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to attend.

In any case, Switzerland has offered to host the signing of a memorandum of understanding. This is contingent on both sides reaching an agreement, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday evening in response to an inquiry.

Switzerland is in close contact with both countries. Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis also held talks on Friday with his Pakistani counterpart, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Switzerland has represented U.S. interests in Iran since 1980.