Pakistan is mediating between the conflicting parties in the Iran war. Now Pakistan's foreign minister wants to travel to Washington for talks.

Ishaq Dar is expected to arrive in the US capital on Friday after appointments in New York, his ministry announced. A meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planned. In addition to bilateral relations, they are also expected to discuss Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region.

Israel and the USA attacked Iran three months ago. A ceasefire has been in place in the war since the beginning of April. Pakistan hosted peace talks in April. However, the negotiations ended without a breakthrough. In recent days, there have been renewed reports of a possible agreement between the USA and Iran. However, mutual attacks in the Persian Gulf are fueling fears of further escalation.