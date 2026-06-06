Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has traveled to Tehran following renewed hostilities between the USA and Iran. High-ranking meetings with Iranian government officials are planned, Pakistani security and diplomatic circles told the German Press Agency on Saturday. The aim is to promote dialog between Iran and the USA.

ARCHIVE - Security officials escort Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (center) as he arrives to talk to the media about the current situation regarding the clashes at D-Chowk Square near the Red Zone. Photo: W.K. Yousufzai/AP/dpa/archived image

The Iranian state broadcaster Irib reported after Naqvi's arrival in Tehran on Saturday evening (local time) that meetings were planned with President Massud Peseschkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi. According to the broadcaster, Naqvi is said to have instructions on the indirect negotiations between Iran and the USA, which he will pass on to the Iranian leadership.

Naqvi is considered a close confidant of army chief Asim Munir, who is also in Iran. Munir is said to have good contacts with US President Donald Trump and is considered a mediator between the warring parties.

Pakistan mediates between Washington and Tehran

Naqvi's visit to Tehran follows a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday and Friday. In a statement following the meeting, it was said that "both interior ministers emphasized the need to consistently pursue efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region".

Israel and the USA attacked Iran three months ago. A ceasefire has actually been in place in the war since April 8. Nevertheless, there have been repeated attacks on each other, most recently on Saturday night. Regional states and Pakistan in particular are mediating between Washington and Tehran in order to end the war permanently.