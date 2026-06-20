Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Iran to discuss with Iranian leaders the resumption of negotiations with the U.S. in Switzerland. According to the pro-government Iranian news agency Mehr, Naqvi’s plane first landed in the pilgrimage city of Mashhad in the northeast of the country.

During his visit, Naqvi is expected to meet with the heads of the Iranian negotiating team, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan has officially served as a mediator between the warring parties, Iran and the U.S., since April. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement this week that calls for an end to hostilities in the region.

Further negotiations on contentious issues, such as Iran’s nuclear program, are to follow within 60 days. An initial round of talks on a possible nuclear agreement in Switzerland had actually been planned for Friday but did not take place due to renewed mutual attacks between the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

Early on in the negotiations over the framework agreement, Iran had demanded reconstruction aid. The agreement provides for at least 300 billion U.S. dollars as a kind of reconstruction fund—but the question of financing has so far been left out.

According to observers, however, Tehran would initially be satisfied with the 24 billion US dollars—around 20 billion euros—demanded last month, to be paid in two installments.

In addition, Tehran is demanding an end to banking sanctions in order to regain access to the international financial system and thus be able to legally sell its oil, its most important source of revenue. Iran has repeatedly emphasized that without this commitment, there will be no final agreement.