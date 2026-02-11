The Epstein files continue to put Pam Bondi under pressure: the US Attorney General is facing bipartisan criticism of delays, redactions and political style - with consequences for Trump too.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At today's hearing in the House of Representatives, US Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing harsh criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

Members of both parties accuse the Department of Justice of delaying the publication of the Epstein files and redacting them to a greater extent than permitted by law.

The affair not only puts a strain on Bondi's performance in office, but is also increasingly becoming a political risk for Donald Trump and the Republicans. More on this in the preliminary report below the ticker. Show more

Even after the latest disclosures, there is no peace in the US capital: the Epstein files continue to have enormous political explosive force in Washington. Now US Attorney General Pam Bondi was under considerable pressure at a hearing before a committee in the US House of Representatives: the topic is, among other things, her handling of the publication of the Epstein files.

11.30 p.m. Bondi on Maxwell: Hopefully dies in prison Pam Bondi also spoke out about Ghislaine Maxwell during the hearing - with drastic words. The longtime confidante of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will "hopefully die in prison," Bondi said. Maxwell had previously exercised her right to remain silent before an oversight committee of the House of Representatives. According to the US Constitution, no one may be forced to testify against themselves in criminal proceedings. However, Maxwell's lawyer had held out the prospect that she would be prepared to testify publicly if she was pardoned. Maxwell (64) was convicted in 2022. She is alleged to have introduced girls and young women to Epstein. She is currently serving her 20-year sentence in a prison in Texas. She was previously imprisoned in Florida.

9:25 p.m. Bondi admits "ongoing investigation" in the context of the Epstein files When asked by Republican Congressman Chip Roy, Pam Bondi explains that there are "ongoing investigations" into the people named in the Epstein files. With this statement, she is giving the lie to her Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who had only recently asserted that no new criminal proceedings were to be expected in connection with the Epstein files. Previously, during questioning by Democratic Representative Becca Balint from Vermont, Bondi had refused to provide information on whether the Department of Justice had interviewed high-ranking Trump administration officials named in the files. These include Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Navy Secretary John Phelan and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg.

Names of victims in Epstein files: Bondi admits error Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin criticized the failure of Bondi's department to redact the names of victims, while the names of perpetrators and accomplices had been obscured. Wow! Pam Bondi gets really angry when asked how many of Epstein's co-conspirators she's indicted or is actively investigating.



pic.twitter.com/4dIm5kq03A — Skint Eastwood (@Skint_Eastwood1) February 11, 2026 Some of the victims had spoken out publicly about the abuse, but many had not. "Many had kept their torment a secret, even from family and friends" - the Department of Justice nevertheless shared their names and identities with the world, criticizes Raskin. Pam Bondi then admits mistakes. Some of the names of victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had been published "inadvertently", she admitted during the heated hearing. These were "immediately" blacked out after corresponding information was provided.

7.30 p.m. Half-hearted apology In her opening statement, the minister says she is sorry for what Epstein's abuse victims had to endure. However, she dodges questions from Democrats as to whether evidence was covered up in the Epstein case and whether victims were not taken seriously.

7.11 p.m. Heated atmosphere in the US Congress The atmosphere during Bondi's questioning by the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives is heated right from the start. Bondi does not avoid verbal confrontation with Democratic MPs, shouting at them, making fun of them and at the same time praising the president's conduct in office. Bondi: YOU DON’T TELL ME ANYTHING YOU WASHED UP LAWYER! pic.twitter.com/cxiyY1IMMM — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2026 "They're sitting here attacking the president, and I'm not going to let that happen," Bondi said. "I will not stand for that." Bondi also rejected criticism of her department's handling of the investigation files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

6:49 p.m. Pam Bondi defends herself with attacks on Democrats As expected, Pam Bondi is combative and extremely loyal to her president during her hearing. US Attorney General Pam Bondi rejects any accusation that the country's justice system under her leadership is taking targeted action against enemies of Donald Trump. Attorney General Pam Bondi has to face an investigative committee in Congress today - her appearance could also be sensitive for US President Donald Trump. Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon Show more

The handling of the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is politically sensitive. The Republicans in particular are under pressure. Many of them had promised transparency during the election campaign - which Donald Trump and his government then failed to deliver. For the Democrats, Bondi is therefore a symbol of an Attorney General who acts politically in Trump's interests.

Damage for Bondi is damage for Trump

The files affair has been with Bondi since she took office as Attorney General under Donald Trump. The fact that the department initially decided not to publish any more documents last summer triggered strong reactions. Some of Trump's supporters in particular demanded complete transparency.

The affair is therefore not only a legal issue for the Republicans, but also a sensitive one within the party.

Why is this hearing so explosive?

While Bondi's sharp tone has so far given her support in the Trump camp, the current hearing could show whether this protection still holds - or whether the affair will become a problem for her.

Unlike in previous appearances before US congressional committees, Pam Bondi cannot count on united Republican support this time. Instead, cross-party criticism is expected.

What accusations are Republicans and Democrats making?

Republicans accuse Pam Bondi of delaying or blocking the release of documents. Even conservative MPs are questioning her credibility. The Epstein affair threatens to become a defining problem of her term in office.

Democrats accuse the Attorney General of politically motivated investigations as well as her behavior towards members of Congress.

Dispute over scope and redactions

Even the release of over three million pages as the alleged "final tranche" does not appease the critics. The new mountains of files did draw attention to wealthy and influential personalities who maintained contact with Jeffrey Epstein even after his conviction for soliciting prostitution with a minor.

However, the published files are less politically explosive than the question of what was blacked out in them. MPs from both parties have criticized the fact that the redacted passages apparently go beyond what is permitted by the transparency law passed almost unanimously in November.

The most important points of criticism of Pam Bondi at a glance Cross-party criticism: Both Republicans and Democrats are dissatisfied with Bondi's handling of the Epstein files.

Delay: Even Republican MPs accuse her of delaying or obstructing the legally ordered publication of the documents.

Political style: Bondi's confrontational appearance at previous hearings - including evasive maneuvers and attacks on critics - is meeting with increasing resistance. Show more

The law only provides for narrow exceptions - for example to protect victims or ongoing investigations. Critics in Congress, however, suspect that more redactions have been made than would be legally permissible.

In addition, the Ministry is refusing to publish further extensive documents with reference to "legal privileges" - i.e. legal protective rights such as attorney-client privilege or internal counsel privileges. This fuels the suspicion that sensitive names or connections could be protected.