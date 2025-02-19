1.42 am

A woman deported from the USA and detained with other migrants in a hotel in Panama briefly escaped on Wednesday and was later arrested again, according to the authorities. Panama's national immigration authority had previously announced that it was looking for a Chinese woman who had been assisted in her escape by the people loitering around the hotel. The agency urged the suspected collaborators to return the woman and warned that they could be charged with human trafficking or smuggling migrants. On Wednesday afternoon, Security Minister Frank Abrego wrote on X that the woman had been picked up again near the border between Panama and Costa Rica.

Panama is currently holding people who were deported from the US as part of US President Donald Trump's tightened immigration policy in a hotel. Abrego denied this, although the migrants are not allowed to leave the rooms of the hotel, which is guarded by the police. According to the authorities, many of the deportees do not want to return to their home countries voluntarily. Some have written messages on the windows of their hotel rooms: "Help" or "We are not safe in our country". This has caused uproar and criticism in Panama, where pictures of it have gone viral.

Of the 299 people detained in the hotel, Panama transferred around a third to a camp in the province of Darien on Wednesday (local time). The area is close to the border with Colombia. They are to remain there until third countries are found to take them in, a Panamanian government official familiar with the situation, who wished to remain anonymous, told the AP. Panama's security ministry said on Wednesday that 97 migrants had been taken to the camp and eight more would be sent there in the coming hours. 13 migrants had already been voluntarily sent back to their home countries.

Migrants hold sheets of paper reading "Please save Afghan girls" against the window of the Decapolis Hotel in Panama City, where they are being held after being deported from the US. Image: Keystone/EPA/Carlos Lemos

Due to difficulties in deporting the people, who mainly come from Asia, directly to their home countries, Panama was used as a stopover. The Panamanian government had previously agreed to serve as a transit country for deportees, while the US covers all costs.