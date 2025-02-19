USA under Donald Trump Panama ships deportees from the USA to jungle camps +++ Hegseth orders billion-dollar redistribution at the Pentagon
Donald Trump has described his return to the White House on January 20, 2025 as a "day of liberation" and promised that "the golden age of the USA begins now". It is an aggressive declaration of war for America and the rest of the world. The developments in the ticker.
5.10 a.m.
Trump: Government should "take over" capital district
US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for a government takeover of the District of Columbia. On Wednesday, Trump thus followed the efforts of Congress to bring the capital back under direct federal control, as was the case when it was founded. Under the city's home rule powers, Congress already reviews all D.C. laws and can even repeal them altogether. Republicans in Congress are now trying to go even further and erode the city's decades-long limited autonomy.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that while he personally likes District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, he complained about crime and homelessness in the city. "They're not doing their job," Trump said. "Too much crime, too many tents on the lawns - these beautiful lawns." He argued that homelessness should not be on display when foreign politicians are guests in Washington. "You just can't have that," Trump said. "You can't have tents on all your beautiful - once magnificent - squares and lawns," he said, addressing Bowser. "I think we should take over Washington D.C. and make it safe," he continued. "I think we should govern the District of Columbia."
-
3:50 a.m.
Migrants deported from U.S. shipped to remote jungle camp in Panama
Nearly 100 migrants recently deported from the United States to Panama and held in a hotel there were loaded onto buses Tuesday night and taken to a detention camp on the edge of the jungle, several of the migrants said. This was reported by the "New York Times" on Wednesday (local time). It was unclear how long the group, which is said to include eight children, would be held in the jungle camp. The conditions on site were primitive, the detainees reported. Diseases, including dengue fever, are endemic in the region and the government has denied journalists and aid organizations access.
"It looks like a zoo, there are fenced-in cages," Artemis Ghasemzadeh, a 27-year-old migrant from Iran, told the New York Times after arriving at the camp following a four-hour drive from Panama City. "They gave us a stale piece of bread. We sit on the floor."
The group was sent to Panama because the country has agreed to support Trump in his plan to deport millions of undocumented migrants from third countries. The deal is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to shift some of its most difficult migration problems to other countries. The United States cannot simply deport unwanted migrants to countries like Afghanistan, Iran and China for a variety of reasons.
Panama is under considerable pressure to make concessions to Trump after he did not rule out military action in the dispute over sovereignty over the Panama Canal. The Trump administration has succeeded in persuading Panama to take in migrants deported from the USA.
-
1.42 am
Panama: Woman detained in hotel and deported from USA briefly escapes
A woman deported from the USA and detained with other migrants in a hotel in Panama briefly escaped on Wednesday and was later arrested again, according to the authorities. Panama's national immigration authority had previously announced that it was looking for a Chinese woman who had been assisted in her escape by the people loitering around the hotel. The agency urged the suspected collaborators to return the woman and warned that they could be charged with human trafficking or smuggling migrants. On Wednesday afternoon, Security Minister Frank Abrego wrote on X that the woman had been picked up again near the border between Panama and Costa Rica.
Panama is currently holding people who were deported from the US as part of US President Donald Trump's tightened immigration policy in a hotel. Abrego denied this, although the migrants are not allowed to leave the rooms of the hotel, which is guarded by the police. According to the authorities, many of the deportees do not want to return to their home countries voluntarily. Some have written messages on the windows of their hotel rooms: "Help" or "We are not safe in our country". This has caused uproar and criticism in Panama, where pictures of it have gone viral.
Of the 299 people detained in the hotel, Panama transferred around a third to a camp in the province of Darien on Wednesday (local time). The area is close to the border with Colombia. They are to remain there until third countries are found to take them in, a Panamanian government official familiar with the situation, who wished to remain anonymous, told the AP. Panama's security ministry said on Wednesday that 97 migrants had been taken to the camp and eight more would be sent there in the coming hours. 13 migrants had already been voluntarily sent back to their home countries.
Due to difficulties in deporting the people, who mainly come from Asia, directly to their home countries, Panama was used as a stopover. The Panamanian government had previously agreed to serve as a transit country for deportees, while the US covers all costs.
-
1.32 am
Indictment: Future of New York mayor still up in the air
The future of New York's mayor remains in limbo following allegations of corruption. At a hearing on the charges against Eric Adams for bribery, Judge Dale Ho in New York initially made no decision on the US Department of Justice's motion to dismiss the case. He questioned the acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove about his reasons for not bringing charges. He described the proceedings as an abuse of justice by the government of then President Joe Biden.
The background to this is a rapprochement between the new Republican US President Donald Trump and New York's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, which had become apparent in recent months. Adams came under legal pressure last year when he became the first head of the largest American city to be charged with bribery at federal level.
After Trump's election, Adams sought closeness to the new US president and repeatedly praised him publicly. Last week, Trump's Justice Department then called on the public prosecutor's office to drop the corruption charges. Acting Deputy Attorney General Bove explicitly argued that prosecuting Adams would prevent him from cooperating with President Trump in the fight against irregular migration. In the eyes of many participants and observers, this proved that Trump wanted to secure Adams' allegiance in return with a scandalous deal.
-
1.13 am
US Secretary of Energy: Global warming can also be a good thing
US Climate Change Secretary Chris Wright has claimed that global warming can also be a good thing. Climate change has "both advantages and disadvantages", Wright said in an interview with Fox Business. Global warming is "not the biggest problem in the world", he continued. "Not even close, it seems to me."
Wright argued: "Everything in life involves trade-offs." A warmer planet with more CO2 would be better for plant growth, he claimed, without citing any evidence. In addition, more people would die from cold than from extreme heat.
New research shows that despite climate change driving up global temperatures, cold weather is becoming an increasing risk in the United States. And in Europe, too, far more people are currently dying from cold than from heat. With increasing global warming, the number of deaths from cold will therefore decrease. However, the number of heat-related deaths will rise rapidly, as a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine showed at the end of January with the help of climate simulations.
-
Thursday, February 20, 2025, 0.55 a.m.
Hegseth orders billion-dollar reallocation at the Pentagon
from the 2026 financial year from existing programs, the Pentagon announced. These are programs of then-President Joe Biden, which are now to be spent on US President Donald Trump's security policy priorities instead.
The statement released by the Pentagon criticizes spending on climate action and bureaucracy. The Pentagon attributes it to Robert Salesses, who currently holds the position of Deputy Secretary of Defense.
The "Washington Post" had previously reported that Hegseth had instructed the department to submit cuts of eight percent of the defense budget in each of the next five years.
The newspaper referred to a memo from Minister Hegseth. According to the memo, the cuts are to be worked out by February 24. According to the report, military operations on the southern border of the USA, missile defence and the modernization of nuclear weapons are to be excluded from the cost-cutting measures. The statement issued by the Pentagon following the publication of the media report does not refer to savings, but to reallocations.
The defense budget approved by Congress for this year amounts to around 895 billion US dollars - of which around 850 billion falls under the Pentagon's jurisdiction. Trump recently said that tech billionaire Elon Musk should also look for wasted money in the Department of Defense. Since taking office, Trump has been driving forward the restructuring of the state apparatus. He entrusted Musk with reducing government spending and created the Doge ("Department of Government Efficiency") committee for this purpose - with unclear powers.
-
9.11 pm
Trump cancels approval for tolls in New York
The government of US President Donald Trump has ordered an end to the recently introduced vehicle toll in New York. The approval for the project will be revoked, the Department of Transportation announced. The toll is a "slap in the face to the American working class and small business owners", said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. According to the media, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that it would take legal action against the abolition of the toll.
Trump, who owns several properties in New York, had railed against the toll from the outset. He has now written on his online mouthpiece Truth Social that the toll is dead. "Manhattan, and all of New York, is saved." In capital letters, he added: "Long live the king." It was open who exactly he was referring to.
-
18:33
Former British Prime Minister Johnson: Trump just wants to shake things up
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling on people not to take US President Donald Trump's highly controversial statements on Ukraine too literally. In his opinion, Trump's statements were not intended to be historically correct, but to shake up the Europeans and encourage them to act, the 60-year-old, who has resigned from British politics, wrote on the X platform.
When are we Europeans going to stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 19, 2025
Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor.
Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should…
During an appearance at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida, Trump practically blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the fact that the Russian war of aggression against his country has been going on for three years. Trump also criticized Zelenskyi for having low approval ratings and that there should be elections. In the meantime, he also called Zelensky a "dictator".
-
1.43 pm
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as US Secretary of Commerce
The US Senate confirmed wealthy financier Howard Lutnick as US Secretary of Commerce on Tuesday. The Senate voted 51 to 45 in favor of Lutnick's confirmation. This meant that a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump's drastic trade policy was inaugurated into office. At the Department of Commerce, Lutnick, who was previously CEO of the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, will oversee 50,000 employees and will probably spend a lot of time implementing the president's tariff plans.
Trump sees tariffs as a versatile economic tool. In his view, they can raise money to finance tax cuts and protect US industry. Many economists consider tariffs to be rather counterproductive: they can increase inflationary pressure throughout the economy. The costs are usually passed on to consumers. At his Senate hearing last month, Lutnick described the idea that tariffs contribute to inflation as "nonsense".
Before taking office, Lutnick promised to divest his corporate holdings. His financial reports show that he holds positions in more than 800 companies and other private organizations.
-
1.38 a.m.
Data access and dismissals: Success for Musk in court
Success for tech billionaire Elon Musk and his cost-cutting body Doge in court: a US federal judge refuses for the time being to prohibit Musk and Doge from accessing sensitive data at various federal agencies in the country. Judge Tanya Chutkan found that there was no evidence of serious legal harm. Therefore, immediate intervention was not justified. At the same time, she was critical of Musk's far-reaching powers. The entrepreneur was commissioned by US President Donald Trump to scrutinize government spending without holding an official political office.
Several Democratic-led US states had previously filed a lawsuit against Doge's access to sensitive data. They also demanded that the court issue an injunction preventing Doge and Musk from firing or furloughing federal officials. The judge also rejected this. However, she wrote: "Doge's unpredictable actions have created substantial uncertainty and confusion." It was therefore legitimate to pursue this through legal action.
Judge Chutkan was appointed by former Democratic US President Barack Obama and was responsible for the election fraud proceedings against Republican Trump in Washington.
-
Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 1:38 a.m.
Trump fires Biden's prosecutors
The wave of dismissals within the US government agencies continues. Trump ordered the dismissal of all federal prosecutors nominated by his predecessor Joe Biden. "Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before," Trump wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. That is why he has ordered the dismissal of all remaining US attorneys from the "Biden era".
It is common for US attorneys general to be asked to resign after the election of a new president. A dismissal is quite unusual - but US presidents have the authority to do so. U.S. Attorneys are the chief prosecutors in each federal judicial district in the United States. They play an important role in the American justice system and enforce the law at the highest level.